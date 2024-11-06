Opencart And Truly Legit Form A Powerful Partnership, Further Enhancing Opencart's Free Website Building Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OpenCart & Truly Legit Join Forces

TORONTO, CANADA, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OpenCart, a leading open-source platform, has announced a new partnership with Truly Legit, a provider of trust-enhancing tools for businesses. The integration of Truly Legit's verification badges into OpenCart offers merchants an effective solution designed to build consumer confidence and improve conversion rates.Building Trust to Improve E-Commerce PerformanceAs e-commerce businesses increasingly look for ways to strengthen their online presence, trust signals have become an essential component of the customer journey. Through this new integration, OpenCart users can now incorporate Truly Legit's verification badges into their stores with a click of a button, helping to establish credibility and improve conversion rates.Verification badges are widely recognized as powerful tools that can influence consumer behavior, leading to increased trust during the purchase process. By offering this integration, OpenCart aims to help businesses build customer confidence, reduce cart abandonment, and improve conversion rates.Key Benefits of the OpenCart and Truly Legit Integration:.Visible Trust Signals: Truly Legit's verification badges provide a clear indicator of a business's legitimacy, helping OpenCart store owners prosper in a competitive landscape..Simple Implementation: OpenCart users can easily integrate Truly Legit's badges into their websites without requiring technical expertise, making it a straightforward solution for businesses of all sizes..No Monthly Fees: OpenCart remains a free, open-source platform, enabling entrepreneurs to build and manage their online stores without the burden of gouging subscription costs..Customization and Flexibility: OpenCart's open-source framework allows users to customize their stores extensively, offering the flexibility to tailor each store to their unique needs and preferences.A Timely Solution for E-Commerce GrowthIn today's highly competitive e-commerce landscape, establishing trust with potential customers is more important than ever. The integration of Truly Legit's verification badges within OpenCart helps address this challenge by offering a simple, effective way to enhance shopper confidence and potentially drive higher sales.“The ability to easily add trust signals to an online store can make a significant impact on customer perception and purchasing behavior,” said Ben Ajenoui, Marketing Director at OpenCart.“Our collaboration with Truly Legit helps merchants quickly implement features that can increase confidence, improve conversions, and enhance customer loyalty.”About OpenCart:OpenCart is famously known for its free website building platform that enables businesses to build and manage online stores. Known for its flexibility, scalability, and extensive customization options, OpenCart empowers entrepreneurs and small businesses to create highly converting e-commerce websites within 5-minutes.About Truly Legit:Truly Legit is a provider of trust-building solutions for online businesses. Their verification badges are designed to help increase customer confidence and improve e-commerce conversions. Trusted by online stores globally, Truly Legit's solutions are used by businesses of all sizes to enhance their credibility and drive sales.For more information, visit OpenCart's blog here: Opencart

