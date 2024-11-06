Inventhelp Inventor Develops Protective Guards For Windshield Wipers (CLM-688)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create protective guards for windshield wipers to keep them clean and dry and prevent them from freezing directly to the glass while parked during the winter," said an inventor, from Saulsbury, Tenn., "so I invented the WINDSHIELD WIPER PROTECTORS. My design helps prevent wiper blade damage, and it eliminates the need to chip ice away with a handheld scraper."

The invention provides a protective covering for windshield wipers while parked outside in the winter. In doing so, it prevents snow and ice from accumulating on the wipers. As a result, it helps keep wipers clean, dry, and ready for use. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a weatherproof design that is easy to apply and remove so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.



