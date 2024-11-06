Sling Pilot Academy Named To Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The U.S. For The Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sling Pilot Academy, one of the nation's leading flight schools, is proud to announce it has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the second year in a row. The academy, which specializes in training pilots using the next-generation Sling NGT Aircraft, has experienced exceptional growth, continuing its mission to provide accessible, high-quality flight education to aspiring pilots across the country.

This year's recognition marks an impressive achievement for Sling Pilot Academy, which has consistently demonstrated outstanding growth, innovation, and leadership within the aviation training industry. With an emphasis on advanced technology, holistic instruction methods, and a commitment to student success, Sling Pilot Academy has become a beacon for aspiring aviators.

A Year of Record Growth

In the past year, Sling Pilot Academy has expanded its programs, increased its fleet, and launched new training initiatives to meet the demand for skilled pilots. The academy has also bolstered its reputation for offering cost-effective, professional flight training, which has proven to be especially appealing to those pursuing careers in aviation amid the industry's ongoing pilot shortage.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized by Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row," said Matt Liknaitzky, Co-CEO of Sling Pilot Academy. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our talented staff, instructors, and students. Our success is a direct reflection of our commitment to providing the highest quality training and the best possible experience for those embarking on their journey to becoming professional pilots. We're excited for what's to come as we continue to grow and innovate in the aviation industry."

The Inc. 5000 List: A Mark of Excellence

The Inc. 5000 is an annual list compiled by Inc. Magazine that recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Companies are ranked according to their percentage of revenue growth over a three-year period. To qualify, businesses must have achieved significant year-over-year growth and demonstrated a strong market presence in their respective industries.

Sling Pilot Academy's inclusion on this exclusive list underscores the academy's sustained momentum and continued commitment to excellence. It also highlights the growing demand for quality flight training programs and the critical role that flight schools like Sling Pilot Academy play in meeting the needs of an expanding aviation workforce.

About Sling Pilot Academy

Sling Pilot Academy is a premier flight training school that offers a comprehensive range of flight programs, from private pilot licenses to advanced commercial and airline transport pilot training. With 4 locations in the Southern California region, the academy utilizes the innovative Sling NGT aircraft, which are known for their safety, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology, to provide students with an optimal learning experience.

The academy's mission is to provide aspiring pilots with affordable, professional flight training that prepares them for successful careers in aviation. Sling Pilot Academy is committed to excellence, with a strong focus on safety, customer service, and fostering a supportive, student-centered learning environment.

About Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is an annual ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States, published by Inc. Magazine. The list has recognized many well-known brands that have gone on to achieve significant success. The ranking is based on revenue growth over a three-year period, and companies on the list represent a diverse range of industries, including technology, healthcare, and consumer products.





SOURCE Sling Pilot Academy

