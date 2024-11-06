(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Award-Winning Documentary RAY OF HOPE Invited to Submit Transcript to Oscar Archives

Prestigious honor adds influential celebrating displaced Sri Lankan Tamils to world-renowned resource, preserving history of cinema

- Co-Director Ryan SinghDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ryan Singh Productions is thrilled to announce that RAY OF HOPE , the acclaimed Canadian documentary feature celebrating the resilience and journeys of displaced Sri Lankan Tamils, has been invited to submit its transcript to the Oscar Archives. This prestigious honor places RAY OF HOPE among a select group of films recognized for their significant impact on audiences and their lasting cultural contributions.“It's an incredible honor for RAY OF HOPE to be recognized by the Academy,” said Co-Director Ryan Singh.“This film was crafted with deep respect for the individuals who shared their stories with us. Knowing that RAY OF HOPE will join the Oscar Archives ensures their voices will continue to resonate, inspire and educate audiences far into the future.”The invitation to join the Oscar Archives marks a significant milestone for RAY OF HOPE, which has captivated audiences worldwide with its powerful storytelling and vivid portrayal of human endurance. Directed by Ryan Singh and Nikila Cole, the film uses striking visuals, emotional narratives and immersive sound design to bring to life the stories of those affected by conflict, especially Tamil survivors following the war in Sri Lanka. Anchored by the former Canadian Member of Parliament, Rathika Sitsabaiesan, this documentary has received accolades and festival recognition globally, winning 12 awards and earning over 61 nominations. Its inclusion in the Academy's archives will provide future filmmakers, historians and scholars with access to the film's compelling narrative, as well as insights into the creation and impact of socially conscious cinema.The Oscar Archives, a division of the Margaret Herrick Library, is a world-renowned resource that preserves the history of cinema. Housing transcripts and materials from some of the most influential films in history, the Archives support a legacy of cinematic storytelling, honoring those films that have moved audiences and advanced conversations in global filmmaking.As RAY OF HOPE continues its festival journey and remains in contention for multiple awards (managed by Festival Strategist The Film Festival Doctor ), its inclusion in the Oscar Archives signifies a lasting impact, contributing to a broader understanding of resilience, displacement, and hope. The film is also currently part of the 97th Academy Awards For Your Consideration (FYC) campaign.About RAY OF HOPERAY OF HOPE is a groundbreaking documentary directed by Ryan Singh and Nikila Cole that shines a light on the lives of individuals who have faced unimaginable challenges and displacement due to conflict. Set against the backdrop of the Tamil diaspora following the Sri Lankan armed conflict, RAY OF HOPE captures human resilience, spirit and hope. This visually stunning film is a testament to the power of storytelling and continues to garner awards and audience praise worldwide. Visit for more information.About Ryan Singh ProductionsRyan Singh Productions Ltd. is a Toronto-based production company dedicated to creating meaningful, diverse stories that resonate with audiences across the globe. Known for its award-winning films, the company continues to push boundaries with projects that inspire, educate and celebrate human resilience. For more information, visit .About The Film Festival DoctorFounded in 2010, Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith and her team at The Film Festival Doctor are committed to nurturing filmmakers to help them secure film festival screenings, win awards, and receive positive recognition within the film industry. The Film Festival Doctor helps filmmakers worldwide navigate the film festival circuit. A lot of care and attention to detail goes into all of the films represented – every project is treated individually and with a holistic focus. For more information, visit .

