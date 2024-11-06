Shook Deepens White Collar Bench

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Shook continues expansion of the firm's Investigations and White Collar Practice with addition of Partner Jay

Schleppenbach, an experienced litigator who previously served as assistant Illinois Attorney General.

Shook, Hardy & Bacon adds Jay Schleppenbach to the Government Investigations and White Collar Practice as partner in Chicago. Schleppenbach brings more than two decades of experience both in private practice and government handling white collar matters, internal investigations and various areas of complex litigation.

Schleppenbach's representations include cases involving public corruption, environmental regulations, accounting matters, as well as

alleged violations of the U.S. securities laws and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Schleppenbach is a strategic counselor to large companies, their boards and committees, senior executives and other individuals.

Before returning to private practice, Schleppenbach served for nearly five years as an Assistant Illinois Attorney General. In that capacity, Schleppenbach briefed and argued six cases before the Illinois Supreme Court. In 2024, Schleppenbach was recognized by The

Legal 500

for his work in corporate investigations and white dollar defense. Schleppenbach has authored more than one hundred articles nationally for a variety of publications and served for more than a decade as a coach to

the International

Arbitration Moot Court Team at Northwestern Pritzker School of

Law.

"White collar litigation is a rewarding area of law. It allows me to really get to know the client, collaborate with them and work to resolve issues before they become a bigger problem," said Schleppenbach from Chicago. "Moving to Shook, with some of the country's premier trial lawyers, including my long-time colleague, Andrew

Boutros, is an exciting opportunity. I look forward to helping grow the firm's white collar services in Chicago and nationally."

He joins Shook trial attorneys from around the country

who represent companies and individuals in criminal, civil and regulatory government enforcement actions at both the federal and state levels. The Government Investigations and White Collar Practice (GIWC) is led by three senior partners, Bill Corrigan, Patrick Oot and Andrew S. Boutros.

Corrigan is the former Missouri Deputy Attorney General, who joined Shook in 2023. Oot, a Washington, D.C., litigator, served in the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a co-founder of the Government Investigations and Civil Litigation Institute and is editor-in-chief of The General Counsel's Guide to Government Investigations. Boutros, a nationally renowned white collar practitioner and former federal prosecutor,

has

first-chaired

a

variety

of

cases

of

national

and

international

significance

which the

Chicago Sun-Times described

in

a

profile

of

him

as

"some

of

the

toughest, most

sophisticated cases at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse."

"We are fast becoming a 'go to' law

firm in the country

for government investigations and white collar matters," said Corrigan from his St. Louis office. "Adding Jay to our team is another important step forward."

Boutros, who helped recruit Schleppenbach to the firm added, "I've worked closely with Jay across many matters for many years. He is exceedingly accomplished and his multifaceted skill sets will further enhance our diverse white collar offerings. Jay's addition also strongly speaks to Shook's commitment to continuing to build out the firm's government investigations and white collar practice," said Boutros from Chicago.

The Government Investigations and White Collar Practice includes some of Shook's most experienced trial lawyers and attorneys who have direct government experience in these agencies:



U.S. Department of Justice;

State Attorneys General offices, including Missouri;

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission;

U.S. Federal Trade Commission;

U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps; and U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General's Corps.

Schleppenbach is active in the Illinois State Bar Association, where he has served as the Chair of the Business and Securities Law and Alternative Dispute Resolution Section Councils. He earned his law degree from the University of Illinois, summa cum

laude,

and clerked

for

the

United

States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 19 offices in the United States and London, with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and business litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security and regulatory counseling.

