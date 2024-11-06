Introducing Settlementalerts, A New Settlement Locator Tool For Businesses Large And Small

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The "Found Money Finder"... Just Find, Follow and File!

New Cloud-based product let's you search Class Action Settlements for those in which your company may file a claim. It's been called the "Found Money Finder!"

- Leander CarilliSAFETY HARBOR, FL, USA, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Introducing a new unified cloud-based product that empowers businesses to capitalize on distributions from Class Action Settlements in which they may be eligible to participate; providing an alerting system and linking them to Claims Administrator websites where claims can be started on a DIY basis. Users can search through hundreds of settlement cash flow opportunities, with distributable funds in excess of $20 Billion.This new cloud-based platform for businesses simplifies the search process, allowing users to Find, Follow and File claims in class action settlements. These settlement opportunities arise from Court Actions involving alleged antitrust activity, Securities Litigation, Product Liability, and more.SettlementAlerts empowers everyone from the C-Suite to Purchasing, where they can find cases of interest, follow their important event dates, ultimately link them to file claims. Companies can use SettlementAlerts to find settlements that apply to their business model. They can use the Claims Administrator links to start the claims process, where valid claims can lead to surprising distributions; thereby turning their File Cabinet or Legal Department into a source of revenue. After setting up preferences, users can receive alerts about new settlements as they are published. They can also receive alerts about critical filing deadlines and more. Because the product resides in the cloud, it can be accessed from anywhere.For many years, businesses have relied on settlement eligibility notification by traditional means, such as mailed or emailed notices. These notices are often ignored, discarded or end up in the spam box, and their filing deadlines forgotten and missed. As a result, businesses may often pay hefty recovery fees to third party claim filers. Often a last-minute choice, using a 3rd party can pare potential cash awards by up to 33% in recovery fees. SettlementAlerts puts the power of the purse back in your company's hands. After setting up preferences, users can receive notifications about new settlements as they are published.SettlementAlerts solves the problem of being uninformed about certain valuable cases. Users can "Find" payment opportunities in their preferred categories, searching through hundreds of active cases. It allows them "Follow" their cases of interest. Users can enable alerts via email or text; opting in for alerts for New Case postings as well as critical events. The system simplifies the final step by providing direct links, when available, to the claims administrator websites; There businesses can "File" their claims. There's even an Unclaimed Fund finder which links to the web pages of nearly one hundred different government agencies.SettlementAlerts can keep its users informed about important critical events, and provides alerts for a variety of deadlines via email or text. With just a few clicks of the mouse, users can set alerts for critical events like Claim Filing Deadlines, Objection Deadlines, Opt-Out Deadlines, Fairness Hearings and more.Leander Carilli, CEO of SettlementAlerts said: "Clients reached out to us and said, `I wish there was something out there that could aggregate the settlements in one place, so that I didn't have to wait for notices in the mail, and calls from 3rd parties.' SettlementAlerts was designed with them in mind, providing one location where users can keep an eye on their settlements of interest." Mr. Carilli was recently a guest on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid, discussing the types of settlements that might be available to interested businesses and consumers. "One of the most common reasons that people do not file claims in class action settlements is they believe they are not worth anything." Dispelling that notion, Mr. Carilli says that many of his clients have collected millions of dollars; several even netting over ten million over the years.SettlementAlerts is available for small and large businesses alike. "There's a plan for every budget. It is so economical that the top-tier pro plan costs less than a premium cup of coffee per work week! Companies spend thousands of dollars a month to keep organized with things like CRM Tools, Legal website subscriptions and more. Imagine, for a 68 cents a day you can find settlements in which to file claims, bringing cashflow to your business, and creating cash flow from an unlikely resource." Companies really appreciate "found money." Available is a 7 day Risk Free Trial so users can test drive the product."We believe that CFOs, Treasurers, General Counsels, Small Business Owners, Risk Managers, Financial Advisers, Health Benefit Plan Managers and more will benefit substantially from having this amazing financial tool in their arsenal." Because its in the cloud, you can access from anywhere. Start Cash Flowing your file cabinet today. Subscribe to SettlementAlerts to Find, Follow and File.Mr. Carilli appears on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid in the summer and autumn of 2024, distributed to Public Television stations nationwide. Subscribe to SettlementAlerts to Find, Follow and File.

