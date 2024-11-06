Celebrate The Holiday Season At Glorietta Bay Inn In Beautiful Coronado

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CORONADO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For those looking for a festive escape this winter, Glorietta Bay Inn is the perfect destination! Located on the charming Coronado Island, this historic hotel was once the residence of the well-known Mr. Spreckels. With a reputation for outstanding customer service led by General Manager Claudia Ludlow, they're excited to welcome visitors to their little slice of paradise.

Glorietta Bay Inn Coronado

The Spreckels Lounge

Join them for the Coronado Annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting on Friday, December 6, 2024. This beloved tradition is a fantastic way to kick off the holiday season. The festivities begin at the Ferry Landing and wind down Orange Avenue to the iconic Hotel del Coronado.

What to Expect at the Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting:



Live Music: Get into the spirit with performances from local musicians, filling the air with holiday cheer.



Local Business Open House: Discover the unique shops and eateries that make Coronado special. It's a great opportunity to support local businesses.



Holiday Sing-Alongs: Join in the fun of belting out classic holiday tunes, creating a sense of community and joy.

A Festive Parade: Watch local organizations and clubs as they bring the parade to life with lights, costumes, and plenty of holiday spirit.

This year, the iconic Rotary Park Tree will be shining brighter than ever! The 85-foot Star Pine, planted back in 1936, is a treasured part of the holiday celebrations. Thanks to a collaboration with the City of Coronado and other local organizations, this year's tree will dazzle with 12,000 linear feet of lights.

Winter Activities in Coronado

While here, don't miss out on the exciting winter activities! Enjoy ice skating at the Hotel del Coronado, a magical experience that's fun for the whole family. Visitors can also take a leisurely stroll along the beach or explore the beautiful holiday decorations throughout the island.

Experience Boutique Charm at Glorietta Bay Inn

After a day of festive fun, retreat to Glorietta Bay Inn, where their boutique accommodations combine historical charm with modern comfort. The hotel offers the perfect home base to relax and unwind.

Just a short stroll from the parade route and local attractions, Glorietta Bay Inn lets guests soak up all the holiday magic Coronado has to offer. With their award-winning customer service, led by Claudia Ludlow, patrons will feel right at home during their stay.

For more details and to book a holiday getaway, visit .

Make this holiday season memorable at Glorietta Bay Inn! They can't wait to welcome their guests to Coronado.

