Coalition For Career Development Center Announces Inaugural Annual Leo Reddy Career Readiness Award & Opens Nominations

The $10,000 award for education institutions recognizes a commitment to excellent career development efforts, inspiring a new era of workforce readiness.

- CCD Center CEO Eva MitchellBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Coalition for Career Development (CCD) Center proudly announces the establishment of the Leo Reddy Career Readiness Award . This annual recognition, named in honor of CCD Center founder Leo Reddy, awards $10,000 to a K-12 school or community college that exemplifies excellence in career development and demonstrates leadership in preparing students for successful careers. These“career ready” schools, particularly public schools and those that primarily serve low-income students, embrace the CCD Center's Five Pillar Solutions Framework -the key to making career readiness the first priority of American education for ALL students.“If we deploy these five pillars around the country so that they become the norm and change our fundamental culture, the benefits are many,” explains Founder Leo Reddy.“If students know their career pathway by high school, they will develop a greater awareness of the relevance of school-to-career ambitions, a defined path to achieve economic and social mobility, and increased job satisfaction.”Now through December 20, industry leaders are encouraged to nominate a K-12 school or community college that excels in fostering career development, demonstrates a commitment to preparing students for professional success, and embraces the CCD Center's five pillars: (1) Career planning; (2) Professional career advising; (3) Applied and work-based learning; (4) High-quality career development technology; and (5) Accountability. The winning school will be selected through a review process that includes on-site assessments to evaluate the effectiveness of its career development systems."Today's students want and need an education that is relevant to and supportive of their future," said CCD Center CEO Eva Mitchell. "We're looking forward to reviewing the nominations for the Leo Reddy Career Readiness Award, and to learning how institutions are making career readiness for ALL the first priority of American education.”The CCD Center is actively seeking matching donations to ensure continued growth of the Leo Reddy Career Readiness Award, aiming to inspire a revolutionary movement of industry-education, career ready-driven partnerships nationwide.For more information about the Leo Reddy Career Readiness Award or to nominate a school, visit CCD-Center/Career-Readiness-Award .

