The Germany Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 2.19 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 3.55 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.38%. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and future prospects in the Germany data center colocation market. It highlights the competitive landscape with a focus on industry share analysis of colocation operators, based on IT power capacity and revenue, allowing for a clear view of the key players' market positions. The vendor landscape assessment covers both existing and upcoming colocation operators in Germany. It evaluates each operator based on the current and anticipated number of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and specific data center locations, providing a comprehensive understanding of the colocation ecosystem in Germany. Germany has around 176 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. The Germany data center colocation market has several data center operators, such as NTT DATA, Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, and CyrusOne, prominent colocation service providers in Germany. NTT DATA, Equinix, and Digital Realty contribute to around 50% of the IT load capacity in the market.

Germany is expected to experience significant growth in colocation services over the next five years, with the projected expansion of data center facilities in cities including Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin. Furthermore, the availability of tax incentives in Germany encourages investors to participate in the Germany data center colocation market, leading to cost savings and increased profitability. Favorable tax policies enhance the overall attractiveness of investing in data center infrastructure. WHATS INCLUDED?

Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available for utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The available market size in terms of Core & Shell Vs. Installed Vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity and the occupancy %.

The study of the existing German data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of Germany's current and future colocation demand by several industries.

Study on sustainability status in the region

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in German

Facilities Covered (Existing): 176

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 41

Coverage: 25+ locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in German

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends. KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

Who are the new entrants in the German data center industry?

How much MW of IT power capacity will Germany use by 2029?

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Germany? What factors are driving Germany data center colocation market? VENDOR LANDSCAPE Existing Colocation Operators

NTT DATA

Equinix

Digital Realty

Vantage Data Centers

CyrusOne

Colt DCS

Penta Infra

Maincubes

NDC-GARBE Data Centers

Iron Mountain Other Operators New Operators

CloudHQ

Data Castle

dataR

Goodman

Green Mountain

LEW TelNet

PGIM Real Estate

Mainova Webhouse

SDC Capital Partners

STACK Infrastructure

VIRTUS Data Centres

Yondr Group PREA Group (Bluestar Datacentre) Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 60 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Germany



Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Analyst

2. Data Center Capabilities

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Scope

5. Market Definitions

6. Market Snapshot

6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot

7. Supply & Demand Analysis

7.1. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities

7.2. Market by Utilized Area

7.3. Market by Utilized Racks

7.4. Market by IT Power Capacity

7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry

8. Market Growth Factors

8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Germany

8.2. Sustainability Status in Germany

8.3. Cloud Connectivity

8.4. Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in Germany

8.5. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue

9.2. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation

9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

9.5. Key Pricing Trends

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Trends in the Market

10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

10.3. Key Restraints in the Market

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue

11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity

11.4. Existing Colocation Operators

11.5. New Operators

