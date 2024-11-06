Russian military forces destroy building in Ukrainian

(MENAFN) Russian military forces have reportedly destroyed a building in which Ukrainian infantry were hiding, according to footage released by RT. The video, filmed by a reconnaissance drone, shows intense combat activity in the town of Krasonogorovka, located approximately 18 km west of Donetsk and 9 km east of the vital Ukrainian-controlled logistics hub of Kurakhovo.



The five-minute clip, shared by RT war correspondent Andrey Filatov on Tuesday, captures the moment Russian drone operators track Ukrainian military vehicles speeding towards Krasonogorovka. The highlights one US-made Humvee carrying at least six Ukrainian soldiers. As the vehicle halts near a rundown building, a series of explosions occur nearby, seemingly triggered by Russian artillery fire. While the first blast appears to cause no casualties, subsequent explosions remain unclear in their effects on the soldiers.



The drone then focuses on the building, tracking a bomb that is dropped into a hangar where the soldiers had taken refuge. Shortly after, the footage shows a Ukrainian soldier entering the structure before another explosion rocks the building, sending thick clouds of smoke into the air. Russian drone operators are heard exclaiming that the strike directly hit the infantryman.



Krasonogorovka is strategically located near Kurakhovo, a key town along the road to the critical logistics hub of Pokrovsk, which supplies Ukrainian forces in the Donbass region. The area has been the site of intense clashes since October, with Russian forces making significant territorial advances in recent months.

MENAFN06112024000045015687ID1108856652