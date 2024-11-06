Trump confesses possibility of him losing

(MENAFN) In an interview on Sunday, presidential candidate Donald admitted that despite his strong standing in the race, he could still lose to rival Kamala Harris in the upcoming 2024 election. Speaking with ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, Trump was asked whether there was any possibility he could lose in Tuesday's vote. In a candid response, the former president acknowledged, “Yeah, I guess, you know… I mean, that happens, right?”



While Trump expressed confidence in his chances, claiming he had "a pretty substantial lead" over Harris, he did not rule out the potential for defeat. “Yeah, yeah, you could lose. Bad things could happen. You know, things happen, but it’s going to be interesting,” Trump added, though he did not elaborate further on what he meant by "bad things."



In contrast, Harris struck a more optimistic tone during her final campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she rallied supporters by asserting, "Make no mistake, we will win. We will win." Her statement was aimed at energizing the crowd as the race entered its final stretch.



As the election draws near, polls have indicated that neither Trump nor Harris holds a definitive edge over the other. The tight race has underscored the unpredictability of the election, with both candidates facing an uncertain path to victory. Despite Trump's relative lead in key battleground states, the outcome remains too close to call as both campaigns brace for a highly contested election night.



This acknowledgment from Trump reflects the tension and unpredictability that has marked the 2024 presidential race, with both candidates recognizing that the outcome is not guaranteed. The election results are expected to hinge on a handful of crucial swing states, where voter sentiment is likely to play a decisive role in determining who will occupy the White House for the next term.

