Meta gets fined due to privacy breaching in S-Korea

(MENAFN) South Korea has imposed a hefty fine on Meta after an investigation by the country’s privacy watchdog found that the company unlawfully collected sensitive user data and shared it with advertisers. The Personal Information Protection Commission revealed that Meta gathered data from nearly 1 million South Korean users, including details about their religion, views, and sexuality, without obtaining proper consent.



Meta analyzed user interactions, such as liked pages and ad clicks, to categorize users based on sensitive topics like religious beliefs, LGBTQ+ issues, and information related to North Korean defectors. This data was then shared with around 4,000 advertisers. Under South Korean law, companies are prohibited from processing sensitive data, including personal beliefs and sexual behavior, without explicit consent.



The Commission also criticized Meta for not fully informing users about the data usage in its privacy policy, and for failing to address data access requests and prevent leaks affecting several individuals. As a result, Meta has been fined 21.62 billion won ($15.7 million) and is under continued scrutiny for compliance with the corrective measures.

