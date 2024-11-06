Israel admits to two strikes against Hezbollah in Syria

(MENAFN) The Israeli Air Force has confirmed in Syria, targeting Hezbollah assets. One strike hit a weapons warehouse in Homs province, while another targeted an "intelligence compound" near Damascus. Local reports indicated explosions in the town of Al-Qusayr, located near the Lebanon border, which the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) identified as a Hezbollah ammunition depot. The IDF accused Hezbollah of establishing smuggling routes to transfer weapons from Syria to Lebanon, and of embedding its operations within civilian areas.



Additionally, the IDF claimed responsibility for the death of Mahmoud Mohammed Shaheen, Hezbollah’s intelligence chief in Syria, in an airstrike near Damascus. Shaheen was allegedly involved in coordinating Hezbollah's activities with Iran and the Syrian government.



Earlier, the IDF announced a special operation resulting in the capture of Syrian national Ali Soleiman al-Assi, accused of gathering intelligence for terrorist purposes. This follows Israel’s ongoing campaign against Hezbollah, which has intensified with air and ground offensives since September, as part of a broader strategy to weaken the group’s influence along the northern border, while also focusing on Hamas in Gaza.

