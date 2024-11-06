G20 Interfaith Forum Concludes Critical Pre-Summit Webinar Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

G20 Interfaith Forum

An IF20 webinar series brought together religious leaders, policy experts, and advocates to examine global issues and develop recommendations for G20 leaders.

- Laura Vargas, social justice and environmental activisitWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20), the world's leading organization focused on the intersection of faith and policy, has concluded a series of five strategic webinars addressing key global challenges ahead of this month's G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.The webinar series brought together religious leaders, policy experts, and advocates to examine pressing global issues and develop recommendations for G20 leaders. Each session focused on critical areas where religious communities play vital roles in creating positive change.Andrea Kaufmann from World Vision, speaking at the Global Alliance to End Hunger and Poverty webinar, highlighted the unique capacity of faith communities to address global challenges:"Faith communities play a crucial role in addressing hunger and nutrition issues, whether in affluent cities in the United States or in developing regions like Somaliland,” Kaufmann said.“These communities are often on the front lines, identifying and supporting the most vulnerable individuals and families who lack access to affordable, nutritious food. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a World Vision survey of faith leaders revealed that, after spiritual support, food assistance was the primary service provided by faith communities."Laura Vargas, speaking at the environmental webinar, emphasized the sacred duty to protect our planet's resources:"We need to promote a new way of seeing the life of the planet,” Vargas said.“The tropical forests are not just trees; they are life systems that we have the responsibility to care for and protect. I think that our generation and the life of future generations depend on it."The five webinars covered:1.Global Alliance to End Hunger and Poverty - Examining the crucial role of religious communities in addressing food insecurity and poverty worldwide. [Summary & Recording]2.Debt, Climate, and Tax - Exploring the interconnected challenges of economic justice, environmental stewardship, and financial reform. [Summary & Recording]3.Environment and the Interfaith Rainforest Initiative - Focusing on rainforest preservation and faith-based environmental advocacy. [Summary & Recording]4.Ending Human Trafficking - Addressing the global scourge of human trafficking and religious communities' role in prevention and victim support. [Summary & Recording]5.Education for Social Cohesion - Examining innovative approaches to building religious literacy and understanding across cultures. [Summary & Recording]About the G20 ProcessThe Group of Twenty, or G20, is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, bringing together the leaders of Earth's most prosperous economies. Collectively, G20 members represent around 80 percent of the world's economic output, two-thirds of the global population and three-quarters of international trade. Throughout the year, representatives from G20 countries gather to discuss financial and socioeconomic issues as well as broader humanitarian issues targeted by the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.About the G20 Interfaith ForumThe G20 Interfaith Forum seeks global solutions by collaborating with religious thought leaders and political representatives to help shape the overall G20 agenda. It draws on the vital roles that religious institutions and beliefs play in world affairs, reflecting a rich diversity of institutions, ideas, and values. Through its extensive network of networks, it helps prioritize key global policy goals and point toward practical means of implementation at every level of society.About the 2024 G20 Brazil SummitThe 2024 G20 Summit will be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18-19. Under the theme "Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet," the Summit will bring together G20 Leaders to address critical global challenges, including poverty reduction, climate action, and sustainable development. Brazil's presidency has placed particular emphasis on social inclusion, hunger elimination, and environmental protection.For more information, please visit .

Marianna Richardson

G20 Interfaith Forum

+1 202-460-9070

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Five Policy Webinars for IF20

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.