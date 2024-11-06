Global Medical Footwear Market Set For 8.6% Growth, Reaching $14.89 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medical Footwear Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The medical footwear market has seen robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $9.87 billion in 2023 to $10.71 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as an aging population, orthopedic conditions, post-surgery recovery, diabetic foot care, foot pain management, and recommendations from podiatrists.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Medical Footwear Market?

The medical footwear market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $14.89 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be linked to rising health awareness, increased education on foot health, the use of athletic footwear for injury prevention, a surge in foot surgeries, and shifts in cultural and lifestyle trends.

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Medical Footwear Market?

The rising prevalence of diabetes is anticipated to drive the growth of the medical footwear market in the future. Diabetes is a chronic condition marked by elevated blood glucose (sugar) levels. Patients with diabetes often use medical footwear to prevent complications, enhance circulation, provide support, and minimize the risk of foot-related problems.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Medical Footwear Market?

Key players in the medical footwear market include New Balance Athletics Inc., Crocs Inc., Wolverine Worldwide Inc., The Timberland Company, Rockport Company LLC, Dansko LLC, Sanita Clogs Inc., DJO LLC (Dr. Comfort), Orthofeet Inc., Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Vionic Group LLC, Gravity Defyer Corp, Drew Shoe Corporation, Alegria Shoe Shop LLC, Nurse Mates Inc., Darco International Inc., Dr. Foot Inc., Duna Co Ltd., Extro Style LLC,

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Medical Footwear Market Size?

Leading companies in the medical footwear market are pursuing a strategic partnership approach to address diverse medical needs through advanced technologies and specialized designs. Strategic partnerships involve a process where companies utilize each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

What Are The Segments In The Global Medical Footwear Market?

1) By Product: Medical Shoes & Boots, Medical Sandals, Other Products

2) By Sales Channel: Direct Sales of Medical Footwear, Footwear Specialty Stores, Medical & Healthcare Centers, Online Retailers of Medical Footwear, Mono-Brand Stores, Other Sales Channels

3) By Application: Diabetic Shoes, Arthritis Shoes, Bunions & Hallux Valgus Shoes, Flat Feet Shoes, Other Applications

4) By End User Sex: Men, Women

North America: Largest Region in the Medical Footwear Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Medical Footwear Market Defined?

Medical footwear refers to a specialized type of footwear designed to meet the needs of individuals with various foot disorders and medical conditions. Some of the conditions that can benefit from this type of footwear include diabetic feet, corns, calcaneal spurs, heel cracks, and heel pain.

