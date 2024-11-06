Data Center Physical Security Market Report 2024-2029 - Market Expected To Double In Value By 2029, To Reach USD 2.57 Billion

In terms of competition, the data center physical security market largely depends on the relationship between vendors and data center operators. The product portfolio, cost, and installation services play a vital role. The data center physical security industry has both local and global providers.

Global providers of physical security offer data center infrastructure solutions, such as biometric scanners, video surveillance systems, network cameras, perimeter fences, and motion detectors.

The data center physical security market is moving toward the adoption of customized security solutions, such as access points, video analytics, additional biometrics, and perimeter fencing, depending on the location of the data center facility.

A few examples of such companies leading the data center physical security market are ABB, Johnson Controls, ASSA ABLOY, Legrand, Cisco Systems, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Bosch Security and Safety Systems, Siemens, Secure IT Environments, Eagle Eye Networks, and Boston Dynamics.

KEY TRENDS

State & Nature of Biometric Monitoring

Operating a data center comes with several challenges. One of these challenges is managing access to the data center while ensuring unauthorized individuals are kept out. In the past, using keys and access cards to control entry to data center facilities was inefficient and difficult to scale.

However, advancements in video surveillance systems connected to cloud services now offer recording, image captures, analytics, and notification services. These cloud-based video cameras continuously upload data and require a reliable connection as they do not have local storage. Cloud-based video analytics is currently a leading trend in the data center physical security market.

Evolving Stage of Robotics in Data Center

The data center physical security industry witnessed several innovations over a period of time. One of them includes the deployment of robots to monitor the data center facilities. Robots have become more capable than before in optimizing operations and efficiency in maintaining the vitals of a data center with advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) by the hour. Apart from the usual inspections and monitoring, it also plays a role in the physical security of a data center and mitigates human intervention, thereby employing fewer people and reducing organizational costs.

Boston Dynamics is a major company developing robot dogs, which data center operators are deploying in their facilities. For example, Novva Data Centers has announced the deployment of robot dogs in its Utah data center facility in the US and plans to deploy them in other data center facilities in the future.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



Access control products hold the most significant segmental share and help provide selective access to various areas of data center facilities. They include MFA products, such as biometrics, fingerprint scanners, ID verification, and much more.

Perimeter Security segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period in the global market. These are the outermost physical layer and the first point of contact of a data center facility. Perimeter fencing with anti-climb features, security guards, and sensors are a few solutions used in this layer. The colocation data centers segment holds the most prominent segmental industry share and are data centers that rent or lease out their space to third-party vendors for them to store their data center components. Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT DATA, Vantage Data Centers, and STACK Infrastructure are some prominent colocation operators.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



In the Americas, North America leads the data center physical security industry, followed by Latin America. North America is considered among the developed and established data center markets and sets the base for other regions, such as Europe and APAC. Latin America is considered among the emerging and developing data center markets with a high potential during the forecast period.

APAC is considered among the fastest-growing markets globally due to increased digitalization among internet users, creating a high demand for data storage facilities. The region has some of the largest and most established markets, such as China, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, and India. Some emerging markets include Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, New Zealand, Thailand, and others.

The MEA region has a high potential for growth in terms of the adoption of physical security products in the data center physical security industry. The industry witnesses higher breaches of physical security than other regions. Operators are involved in deploying higher measures of physical security products to reduce unauthorized entry and access into data center buildings. Europe has the presence of several established markets, such as the UK, France, Germany, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The region also witnesses a boom across other markets, such as Spain, Poland, Italy, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, and other countries. The development of data center facilities will lead to an increased adoption of physical security products and support the data center physical security market growth.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

