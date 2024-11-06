CBD Nutraceuticals Market Size, Share & Forecast To 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

CBD nutraceuticals are products derived from cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive compound found in hemp, widely recognized for its potential wellness benefits. These products encompass a range of forms, including oils, capsules, gummies, topicals, and even beverages. They are marketed for their therapeutic properties, such as alleviating anxiety, reducing inflammation, relieving chronic pain, and improving sleep quality.

Often used as dietary supplements, CBD nutraceuticals appeal to consumers seeking natural alternatives for health and wellness, making them an integral part of holistic wellness routines. With growing research and consumer interest, the demand for CBD-based supplements continues to rise, highlighting the role of CBD in natural health solutions.

Increasing focus on noncommunicable diseases drives the global market

Increasing interest in managing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) is significantly boosting the adoption of cannabidiol (CBD) products, highlighting their therapeutic potential. Conditions like chronic pain, insomnia, Alzheimer's disease, and arthritis are on the rise, leading many patients to seek alternative treatment options. Studies indicate that CBD may offer effective pain relief by interacting with the body's endocannabinoid system, helping reduce inflammation and enhance overall comfort.

For example, an August 2024 report from the

Indian Journal of Medical Ethics

noted that PureKana CBD gummies are increasingly popular among patients for addressing chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia. This growing consumer interest in CBD as a treatment for NCDs is accelerating market growth as it becomes recognized as a promising therapeutic option.

Educational campaigns to normalize CBD use in regions lacking acceptance create tremendous opportunities

In markets like Albania, Andorra, Belarus, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, the use of cannabinoids as dietary supplements faces significant regulatory and cultural barriers. This presents a valuable opportunity for companies to launch educational campaigns that highlight the benefits and applications of cannabidiol (CBD) for health and wellness. By increasing public awareness of CBD's potential health advantages, businesses can help normalize its use as a dietary supplement, fostering demand and building consumer trust.

For example, the European Industrial Hemp Association has initiated educational programs across Europe to inform consumers and professionals about the legal status, safety, and health benefits of hemp-derived products. Such efforts not only educate consumers but also engage healthcare providers, potentially encouraging them to view CBD as a viable therapeutic option.

North America holds the largest share in the global CBD nutraceuticals market, driven by rising consumer awareness and the widespread adoption of CBD across diverse sectors. Supportive regulatory frameworks in the U.S. and Canada, along with a robust healthcare infrastructure and active R&D initiatives, have accelerated market growth, especially in food, cosmetics, and medicinal applications. Major players, including CV Sciences, Charlotte's Web, Inc., and Elixinol, are prioritizing innovation and expanding their product portfolios to cater to growing consumer demand, positioning North America as a key hub for CBD-based health and wellness products.



The global CBD nutraceuticals market size was valued at USD 9.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD45 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.78% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on product, the market is divided into CBD tinctures, capsules & softgels, CBD gummies, and others. The CBD tinctures segment owns the highest market share.

Based on application, the global CBD nutraceuticals market is segmented into edibles and fortified foods, workout supplements, wellness, and others.

The wellness segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on the distribution channel, the global CBD nutraceuticals market is segmented into online and offline.

The online segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market. North America is the most significant global CBD nutraceuticals market shareholder.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global CBD nutraceuticals market are Charlotte's Web, Inc., Elixinol, Medical Marijuana, Inc., CV Sciences, Inc., Irwin Naturals, Diamond CBD, Foria Wellness, Medterra CBD, Green Roads, Isodiol International Inc., MGC Pharma, Endoca BV, Dsm-Firmenich, Garden of Life, and Bluebird Botanicals.

Recent Developments

In May 2024, CV Sciences, Inc. acquired Elevated Softgels for USD 1 million, a strategic move aimed at boosting production flexibility and expediting new product development. This acquisition supports CV Sciences' ability to respond swiftly to market demand, streamline manufacturing, and advance its +PlusCBD product line, strengthening its position in the CBD nutraceuticals market and enhancing its capacity to deliver high-quality, innovative products.

Segmentation

By ProductCBD TincturesCapsules & SoftgelsCBD GummiesOthersBy ApplicationsEdibles And Fortified FoodsWorkout SupplementsWellnessOthersBy Distribution ChannelOnlineOffline