Cihan Media: Industry Leaders Champion Practical AI Education Through The Revolutionary TABS-D Framework

LAGOS, Nigeria, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The TABS-D Framework, a breakthrough in applied AI education pioneered by digital communications and AI expert

Celestine Achi, has achieved a significant milestone with the strategic support of Oluwamuyemi Orimolade, an integrated marketing communications authority in tech, and Thelma Okoh, a prominent public relations leader and council member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations. This partnership has empowered the TABS-D Framework to drive practical AI capacity building across Nigeria.

Cihan Digital Academy Faculty

Through Cihan Digital Academy's AI Automation and AI Coding Masterclass Series in Lagos and Abuja, this initiative has delivered a hands-on learning experience that turns theoretical concepts into actionable expertise. Accredited by the Institute of Information Management, Africa, the Masterclass in AI Automation offers a unique certification, validating the framework's credibility and alignment with industry standards.

"The TABS-D Framework exemplifies our dedication to producing measurable outcomes in AI education," said Celestine Achi, CEO of Cihan Media. "The invaluable support from leaders like Oluwamuyemi Orimolade and Thelma Okoh has helped propel our vision of building practical AI capabilities that impact Nigeria's technology ecosystem."

Oluwamuyemi Orimolade emphasized the framework's relevance: "In today's dynamic tech environment, frameworks like TABS-D are critical in closing the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application." Similarly, Thelma Okoh noted, "The success of TABS-D in Lagos and Abuja illustrates the transformative potential of a practical, results-focused approach to AI education in Nigeria."

Impactful AI Automation Masterclasses : Hosted in key Nigerian cities, these masterclasses have equipped participants with practical skills and knowledge.

Successful Transition of Participants to AI Practitioners : Graduates of the program have become AI practitioners, building and deploying AI solutions as proof of the framework's effectiveness.

Industry-Driven Curriculum : Guided by industry experts, the TABS-D framework prioritizes real-world application to ensure relevance. Expanded Impact through Strategic Advocacy : Collaboration with influential voices in tech and communications has amplified the framework's reach and significance.

With the steadfast support of these leaders, the TABS-D Framework is paving the way for a more hands-on approach to AI education in Nigeria. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to equipping Nigeria's tech community with tools for practical innovation in artificial intelligence.

About the Leaders:

Celestine Achi

is an AI innovator and CEO of Cihan Media, the pioneer of the TABS-D Framework, and founder of Cihan Digital Academy.

Oluwamuyemi Orimolade

is a seasoned marketing communications expert in the tech industry, specializing in strategic marketing and communications.

Thelma Okoh

is a respected public relations leader and council member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, known for her extensive experience in corporate leadership.

