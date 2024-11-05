'Constitutional Amendments Blessed Step Towards Qatar's Renaissance'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: A number of citizens who cast their votes on the draft constitutional amendments at the first committee at Ali bin Hamad Al Attiyah Hall in Al Sadd Club emphasized that the referendum is a correct and blessed step in the path to Qatar's renaissance and supporting its development and progress under the wise leadership of Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

In remarks to QNA, the citizens said that the constitutional amendments serve the interests of the nation and embody the insightful vision of HH the Amir, the leader of the blessed march.

In his remarks, Ali Ibrahim Al Sulaiti considered the constitutional amendments and citizens' opinions on them as a good and blessed step. They will enhance the cohesion and social fabric of the country, he added, noting that the large turnout to vote undoubtedly reflects the citizens' response to the generous invitation by H H the Amir to participate actively in the referendum, and at the same time indicates their awareness of the importance of their participation.

For his part, Essa Al Abduljabbar described the referendum on the constitutional amendments as a historic moment in Qatar's victorious march towards progress, development, and social cohesion. He said that citizens have full confidence in their wise leadership and in the insightful decisions and directions it takes, whose goal, first and foremost, is the interest of the nation and the citizens.

In turn, Jassim Sohrab Mohammed confirmed that the referendum on the constitutional amendments through the various means provided by the General Referendum Committee is a real addition to the pride, advancement, and development that the Qatari people are experiencing under the wise leadership of H H the Amir. In this context, he said that citizens are proud of their leadership, their country, and their achievements, adding that they always look forward to the best for the good of their country and their nation.

QNA carried out a field tour through all the 28 referendum polling stations to cover the voting process on the draft constitutional amendments for the year 2024 to the Permanent Constitution of the State of Qatar.

QNA reported witnessing a remarkable patriotic atmosphere that reflects popular cohesion, highlighting the perceived general state of satisfaction with the high-level organization and coordination during the first hours of the voting process, in which a large number of citizens participated with a patriotic spirit that embodies the concept of citizenship and belonging, and represents an important stage in the country's march and national unity.

The voting process of the referendum began yesterday morning through two methods. The first method is direct voting by casting a paper ballot or electronically using iPads, in which voters were required to attend in person at one of the announced polling stations and present their Qatari ID or Digital Qatar ID. The second method was remote voting using the“Metrash2” app, available for citizens both within and outside the country.