Viscadia Named A Great Place To Work® In India For The Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DELHI, INDIA, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Viscadia, a global leader in forecasting solutions for the life sciences industry, announces its certification as one of India's Great Places to Work® for the third consecutive year. This accolade reflects Viscadia's ongoing commitment to creating an empowering, inclusive, and growth-oriented environment for its employees. Viscadia continues to expand its presence worldwide, with offices in Delhi, Switzerland, Boston, and Washington, D.C.



"At Viscadia, we believe that a strong, supportive workplace culture is key to delivering the best results for our clients," said Satish Kauta, CEO and Founder of Viscadia. "Receiving this recognition for the third year in a row is a testament to our team's dedication and the exceptional culture we have built together. We're incredibly grateful to our employees for their commitment, and we will continue to invest in creating an environment where Viscadians can grow, collaborate, and succeed."



Viscadia's ethos of shared success between their team and clients has been instrumental in its growth and success over the past fourteen years. As a leader in life sciences forecasting, Viscadia's global teams drive innovation, helping some of the world's largest life sciences companies make informed, data-driven decisions. The company provides professional development programs, promotes a culture of continuous improvement, gives back meaningfully to the communities where they are located and encourages open communication across the organization.



Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The methodology used by Great Place To Work® relies primarily on employee feedback and is supplemented by organizational feedback.



About Viscadia

Founded in 2010, Viscadia is a global consulting firm that empowers life sciences companies with clarity and confidence through forecasting. Headquartered in Washington, DC, with additional offices in Boston, Delhi, and now Lucerne, Switzerland, Viscadia's forecasting specialists design and build custom models, execute market research and optimize-decision making through ongoing comprehensive cycle support for some of the world's leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.



For more information, please visit viscadia.



