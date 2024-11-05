Mining Lease Case: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy Booked For Threatening Police Officer

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Janata Dal (Secular) and Union of Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy has been accused of allegedly threatening a senior officer probing a mining case against him, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint by Inspector General of Police M Chandra Sekhar, who alleged Kumaraswamy threatened a servant to prevent him from discharging his duties, a case has been registered against Kumaraswamy on Monday.

In his complaint, Sekhar stated that he was heading the Special Investigation Team probing a mining case in which Kumaraswamy is an accused. The case pertains to the allegations that he illegally approved a 550-acre mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateswara Minerals (SSVM) in Bellary district in violation of law during his tenure as Karnataka Chief Minister from 2006 to 2008.

“The SIT, after preparing the investigation report and having found substantial evidence and material to prosecute the accused (Kumaraswamy), had written to H.E. Governor of Karnataka seeking sanction for prosecution against the accused Sh. H.D. Kumaraswamy on 21/11/2023,” PTI quoted Sekhar as saying in his complaint lodged at Sanjay Nagar police station.

Kumaraswamy termed the FIR as 'ridiculous and malicious'. He also accused the Congress government in Karnataka of targeting him. He also said he will respond to the FIR legally.

“I have read the FIR and the complaint's content. It is completely ridiculous and clearly malicious. The complainant has stated that I allegedly made accusations against him in a press conference and has asked for action. Did I provide false information about him? He can review my press conference video if he wants,” Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

Hitting out at Congress, Kumaraswany said,“When they (Congress) realised their deceit in Channapatna was becoming apparent, they resorted to new tactics. We have faith in Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution and the law, and trust in the people of Channapatna. Even if a hundred such FIRs are filed, we will not lose courage."

Apart from Kumaraswamy, the FIR also named Nikhil and JD(S) legislative party leader Suresh Babu for submitting a complaint to the Chief Secretary against Chandra Sekhar.

