Mining Stock Rips On Q3 Adjusted EBITDA Results

A certain %Mining company is finding a tremendous amount of success on Tuesday after the company reported a year-over-year increase in Q3 adjusted EBITDA results.

While not a micro or small cap, because shares of %SibanyeStillwater Limited – ADR (NYSE: $SBSW) are currently trading under $5.00/share, every now and then we like to take advantage of talking about some larger companies when the fit the ‘penny stock’ mold.

Traders were quick to snatch up shares of this stock, with shares currently trading at $4.865 (+7.40%) at the time of writing. This move adds to the massive success this stock has experienced since mid-September.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, Rand Refinery, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.