Sky Manor Penthouse Collection At Cassa Residences Set For November Auction, New York City

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The prestigious Cassa Residences at 70 West 45th Street in Midtown Manhattan announce the upcoming auction of the exclusive Sky Manor Penthouse Collection .This rare and remarkable offering comprises three newly renovated penthouses, each available for individual bidding or as a combined purchase, with the auction concluding on November 13, 2024.Property Highlights:- **Expansive Layouts:** Spanning approximately 8,300 square feet across floors 45 through 47, the combined triplex features 13 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, providing ample space for luxurious living.- **Modern Design:** Each penthouse boasts contemporary interiors with quadruple exposure, soaring ceilings, and panoramic city views, epitomizing sophisticated urban living.- **Premium Amenities:** Residents will enjoy access to a home gym equipped with a sauna, a golf simulator, a private IMAX theater, and a full wet bar, among other high-end features.- **Flexible Acquisition:** Prospective buyers have the option to bid on individual penthouses, with minimum reserve bids ranging from $10 million to $12 million, or acquire the entire triplex with a starting bid of $30 million.- **Celebrity Connection & Rental Flexibility:** The Sky Manor Collection has drawn the attention of high-profile buyers, given its unparalleled amenities, luxurious space, and ideal location. With monthly rental terms permitted, this flexibility-rare in New York City-offers unique rental potential and exclusivity.**Building Amenities:**As part of the Cassa Hotel and Residences, occupants benefit from exceptional services, including:- On-site dining at the acclaimed restaurant Butter.- Access to an outdoor lounge area.- Comprehensive concierge services, including maid service, daily fresh flower delivery, and express dry cleaning.**Prime Midtown Location:**Nestled between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, the Sky Manor Collection places residents in the vibrant heart of Midtown, with immediate access to New York's iconic landmarks, including Bryant Park, Times Square, and the Theater District. This central address offers both convenience and prestige, making it ideal for those seeking a sophisticated, connected lifestyle.**Auction Details:**The auction is managed by Paramount Realty USA, in collaboration with Corcoran agent Sebastian Lopera. Interested parties can submit bids online until November 13, 2024, at 4 p.m. EST.For more information or to schedule a private viewing, please visit []( ) or contact:Sebastian LoperaCorcoran GroupPhone: 917-549-2428Email: ...

