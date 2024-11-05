SITKA Gear Expands Midwest Presence With New Vernon Hills, Illinois, Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new Chicago-area store will celebrate its grand opening on November 23.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SITKA Gear , the leader in technical hunting and outdoor apparel, will host the grand opening of its latest retail location in Vernon Hills, Illinois. As the brand's newest store in the Midwest, this 2,567-square-foot space offers outdoor sportsmen and women the opportunity to experience SITKA's innovative products in an immersive, hands-on environment. The store at 925 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Unit 100, Vernon Hills will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

The Chicago store is SITKA's latest addition to its growing network of retail locations, joining the flagship store in Bozeman, Montana, and recently opened stores in Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte and two stores in the Minneapolis, Minnesota metro area. From SITKA's best-selling hunting and outdoor apparel, key franchise products and exclusive Illinois logo wear, expert staff will provide personalized service and product recommendations to help customers maximize their outdoor experiences.

The Grand Opening celebration will begin at 10 a.m. with festivities continuing until 8 p.m. The grand opening will feature exclusive in-store deals, raffles and a chance for attendees to win a SITKA Gear system valued at up to $1,000. Food, drinks, and family-friendly activities are available throughout the day and the first 150 visitors will receive special gift bags filled with SITKA merchandise.

Grand Opening Details:

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: 925 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Unit 100, Vernon Hills, Illinois 60061

Phone: (224) 351-1771

“Vernon Hills represents another milestone in our ongoing effort to bring the SITKA experience directly to sportsmen and women across the country," said Alley Ray, SITKA Gear Retail Marketing Manager. "Each new store allows us to offer an unparalleled, hands-on experience with our gear, tailored to the specific needs of the region. We're excited to connect with the passionate outdoor community in Illinois and help them elevate their hunting and outdoor pursuits with the right products and expert guidance.”

For more information about the grand opening or to learn more about SITKA Gear's Vernon Hills location, visit sitkagear.

Justin Brouillard

Gunpowder, Inc.

+1 8023422078

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.