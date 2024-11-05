The US Aims To Create Tensions Between China, Russia, And North Korea

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reported on Thursday that up to 8,000 North Korean have arrived in the Russian border region of Kursk and are prepared to engage in combat against Ukrainian forces in the coming days. Blinken stated that of the 10,000 North Korean believed to have entered Russia, 8,000 have been“deployed in the Kursk area” adjacent to Ukraine. During a press following discussions between the United States and South Korea, he noted that these soldiers have not yet participated in combat against Ukrainian forces,“but we expect that to occur in the coming days.” He highlighted that Russia is training these troops in“artillery, drones, and basic ground operations, including trench clearing, indicating an intention to utilize these forces in frontline operations.” He issued a warning, stating,“If these forces engage in combat operations or provide combat support against Ukraine, they will become legitimate military targets.”





In response, North Korea has denied sending troops, with a representative from Pyongyang at the United Nations stating that this is merely an“unfounded rumour.” Nevertheless, The New York Times reported in an article titled“The US Turns to China to Stop North Korean Troops From Fighting for Russia” that American officials have engaged in discussions with China, the United States' primary competitor, to express their concerns regarding the growing alliance between Russia and North Korea. The report states,“The Biden administration is turning to an unlikely interlocutor as North Korean troops move into combat position to help Russia in its war in Ukraine. The US officials are talking to China to convey threats to North Korea. And American officials say they hope the conversations further stoke any suspicions China might feel about the troop deployment.”

A senior official in the Biden administration has confirmed to The New York Times that the US State Department has recently addressed the issue of military forces directly with Chinese officials. This follows a meeting where Kurt Campbell, the Deputy Secretary of State, Daniel J. Kritenbrink, the senior official for Asian affairs, and James O'Brien, the senior official for European affairs, engaged in discussions with Chinese diplomats for several hours at Ambassador Shi Feng's residence in Washington. The newspaper also reports that Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Andriy Yermak, a senior Ukrainian official, on the same day regarding diplomatic efforts with China and other nations, as stated by the official. Notably, the report emphasizes that US intelligence agencies are working to comprehend the perspectives of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and other senior Chinese officials concerning the involvement of North Korean soldiers in combat alongside Russia, as the Chinese stance on this matter remains unclear.

At first glance, it may appear that the United States is supporting Ukraine. However, as is often the case, the United States primarily acted in its own interests. The US may be one of the most affected parties by the growing alliance between Russia and North Korea. This alliance poses an effective counterforce to Washington's coalitions in the Pacific, particularly the Quad and the AUKUS nuclear partnership, significantly undermining US dominance in the region. Notably, this situation greatly benefits China, as these alliances are primarily directed against it.

However, the United States is attempting to raise concerns in China regarding the potential negative impact of the alliance between Russia and North Korea on Chinese interests in the long term for several reasons. Firstly, North Korea's involvement in Ukraine could deepen European engagement in security issues in East Asia, which is undesirable for China. In other words, the US is banking on the idea that China may feel aggrieved if European nations increase their involvement in East Asian security matters, including the Taiwan issue and the Korean Peninsula, as a result of North Korean participation in combat on behalf of Russia in Europe. Secondly, China's support for the Russia-North Korea alliance could jeopardize its economic interests with European countries, Japan, and South Korea, all of which maintain significant trade relations with China. Most importantly, US officials hope that China will perceive the growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea as a cause for concern, particularly as it will likely involve intelligence sharing that could include information relevant to China. These are the primary concerns being discussed by analysts and US officials on American television channels, which the US administration is trying to highlight. The American side is doing this in the hope that China will leverage its influence to mitigate the increasing military activities between Russia and North Korea, both in terms of rhetoric and actions.

To date, China has made significant investments in its relationship with Russia, and any reservations that Chinese officials may have regarding North Korean forces are likely minimal compared to the nation's foreign policy priorities. However, it is also important to acknowledge that the United States excels in the strategy of“divide and conquer,” skillfully instilling fears and doubts among other parties. The pressing question is whether the United States will succeed in sowing discord among China, Russia, and North Korea, or if the three nations will continue to align against the United States.





Dr. Marwa El-Shinawy – Academic and Writer



