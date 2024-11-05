(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The global

laser welding machine market size is estimated to grow by USD 504.4 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Growing benefits of laser welding over conventional welding

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

impact of additive on laser welding. However,

dearth of skilled labor poses a challenge. Key market players include Amada Co. Ltd., Bystronic Laser AG, Coherent Corp., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., HGLaser Engineering Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jinan Xintian Technology Co. Ltd., Laserline GmbH, Laserstar Technologies Corp., OREE LASER, Perfect Laser Co. Ltd., Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd., SCANLAB GmbH, Suzhou Prato Laser Technology Co. Ltd., Suzhou Tianhong Laser Co. Ltd., TRUMPF SE Co. KG, and Wuhan golden laser co. Ltd.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laser Welding Machine Market 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace and defense, Electronics, and Others), Technology (Fiber laser, Solid-state laser, CO2 laser, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Amada Co. Ltd., Bystronic Laser AG, Coherent Corp., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., HGLaser Engineering Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jinan Xintian Technology Co. Ltd., Laserline GmbH, Laserstar Technologies Corp., OREE LASER, Perfect Laser Co. Ltd., Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd., SCANLAB GmbH, Suzhou Prato Laser Technology Co. Ltd., Suzhou Tianhong Laser Co. Ltd., TRUMPF SE Co. KG, and Wuhan golden laser co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, is revolutionizing the manufacturing industry by creating three-dimensional objects from digital files. This process builds products layer by layer, enabling the production of complex geometries that are challenging to achieve through conventional methods. Additive manufacturing offers benefits such as optimized material usage and reduced wastage, as it eliminates the need for certain manufacturing processes like cutting, bending, and welding. However, additive manufacturing has limitations, including the inability to produce large single parts efficiently and high equipment costs, which may hinder its adoption in small and medium enterprises. Despite these challenges, continuous research and development efforts are driving improvements in additive manufacturing technology, increasing its adoption, and creating demand for laser welding machines. In laser welding applications, precise control over shape frequency, sequence, and depth of focus optimizes capillary evaporation, molten pool flow, and melt solidification, preventing pore, spatter, and crack formation while boosting feed rates and speeds. Although additive manufacturing poses a challenge to the global laser welding machine market by eliminating the need for welding in some applications, it cannot replace welding entirely. The laser welding machine market will continue to grow due to the increasing adoption of additive manufacturing and the ongoing need for traditional welding processes.



The Laser Welding Machine market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand in various industries. Fiber optic cables, transmitters, and components in confined spaces and complex geometries are driving the need for laser welding in hazardous environments. Fiber lasers, CO2 lasers, and diode lasers offer efficiency, safety, and versatility in welding diverse materials like carbon steel, stainless steel , plastics, and ceramics. Laser welding machines provide controlled heat input, reducing material wastage, rework, and improving quality control. Traditional welding methods face challenges in energy efficiency, waste, and environmental impact. Laser welding machines offer energy conservation, sustainability, and a smaller carbon footprint, making them more cost-effective in the long run. Regulations on energy consumption and environmental friendliness further boost the market. The tool's productivity and long-term cost-effectiveness make it a preferred choice for industries.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The global laser welding machine market is experiencing a significant challenge due to the scarcity of skilled labor, particularly in countries like the US, India, China, and Germany. In these countries, which are known for their large labor pools and manufacturing industries, the lack of a skilled workforce is becoming a major concern. For instance, China, the world's manufacturing hub, is facing a declining working-age population, and India is expanding its manufacturing sector under the Make in India initiative. In Germany, a prominent manufacturing nation, the demographic shift with low birth rates and an aging population is reducing the availability of a skilled workforce, leading to a predicted gap of one million skilled staff by 2022. Consequently, labor costs are increasing in Germany, making their industries less competitive in the global manufacturing landscape. The limited availability of skilled labor is a significant barrier to the growth of the global laser welding machine market during the forecast period. The laser welding machine market is experiencing significant growth due to the advantages it offers over traditional welding methods. Energy efficiency is a key factor, as laser welding consumes less energy and produces less waste, making it more environmentally-friendly and sustainable. Regulations demanding energy conservation and reduced carbon footprint also drive the trend towards laser welding. However, challenges include incompatibility with highly reflective materials, absorption issues with certain metals like copper and

aluminum , and the high cost of the machines and tools. Long-term cost-effectiveness, productivity, and quality control are major considerations. The integration of automation, robotics, advanced control systems, automated loading, and positioning of workpieces enhances productivity, repeatability, and precision. The forecast period sees trends in remote laser welding and the automotive and aerospace manufacturing sectors.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This laser welding machine market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Automotive

1.2 Healthcare

1.3 Aerospace and defense

1.4 Electronics 1.5 Others



2.1 Fiber laser

2.2 Solid-state laser

2.3 CO2 laser 2.4 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Automotive- The automotive industry heavily relies on laser welding due to its precision and efficiency. This method allows automakers to join metal components with minimal distortion, resulting in strong and durable welds. Its effectiveness is particularly notable for lightweight materials like aluminum, commonly used in modern vehicles for improved fuel efficiency. Laser welding is suitable for various automobile components, including body panels, chassis parts, exhaust systems, and battery packs in electric vehicles . Compared to traditional welding techniques, it expedites production while being less costly. High-precision laser welding ensures and dependable welds, essential for vehicle component structural integrity. The process is quick and automated, decreasing production time and enhancing overall manufacturing efficiency. Laser welding's small heat-affected zones minimize part deformation, preserving dimensional accuracy. Versatile in connection configurations and material compatibility, laser welding eliminates filler materials, reducing welding flaws and enhancing safety. Long-term cost savings come from increased production speed, lower material wastage, and reduced maintenance requirements, despite potential higher initial investments. With the increasing demand for electric vehicles, such as the Australian government's goal to have 75% electric vehicles by 2025, the need for laser welding machines is evident, driving the growth of the global laser welding machine market in the automotive sector.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)



Research Analysis

Laser welding machines utilize a high-intensity laser beam to join and fuse materials, offering several advantages over traditional welding methods. These machines are known for their energy efficiency, as they minimize material wastage and reduce the need for rework. The process is also more environmentally-friendly, with lower carbon footprint and compliance with regulations. Energy conservation is a significant benefit, as laser welding consumes less energy compared to other welding techniques. However, the cost of laser welding machines can be high, and their integration with automation and robotics requires a significant investment. Incompatibility with highly reflective materials and the need for absorption coatings for some metals like copper and aluminum are challenges. Despite these, the long-term cost-effectiveness, productivity, and high-precision capabilities make laser welding machines an essential tool in manufacturing and fabrication processes.

Market Research Overview

Laser welding machines utilize high-intensity laser beams to join and fuse materials with precision and efficiency, surpassing traditional welding methods. These machines offer several advantages such as energy efficiency, reduced waste, and environmental sustainability. By conserving energy and minimizing material wastage, laser welding contributes to a smaller carbon footprint. However, regulations and increasing focus on long-term cost-effectiveness drive the adoption of these machines in manufacturing and fabrication processes. Laser welding processes are ideal for high-precision, intricate welds and are compatible with a wide range of materials including copper, aluminum, and various alloys. Incompatibility with highly reflective materials is a challenge, but advancements in absorption technologies continue to expand the application scope. The forecast period for the laser welding market is promising, with trends in automotive, aerospace, and other industries driving growth. Integration of robotics, automation, and advanced control systems enhances productivity, repeatability, and precision. Remote laser welding, fiber optic cables, and applications in confined spaces, complex geometries, and hazardous environments further expand the market. Fiber lasers , CO2 lasers, and diode lasers are the primary types of lasers used in laser welding, each with its unique advantages. Plastic welding, controlled heat input, and versatility in welding diverse materials like carbon steel, stainless steel, plastics, and ceramics further expand the market potential.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Automotive



Healthcare



Aerospace And Defense



Electronics

Others

Technology



Fiber Laser



Solid-state Laser



CO2 Laser

Others

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED