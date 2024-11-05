USCCR Chair Urges Accountability Amid Efforts To Block DOJ Election Monitors
WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to recent announcements from state officials in Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, and Florida blocking Department of Justice (DOJ) monitors from entering polling locations on Election Day, Rochelle M. Garza, Chair of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, issued the following statement:
"The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights is deeply committed to protecting the constitutional right to vote of every American. When state officials take steps to block oversight and transparency in our elections, they undermine the accountability and fairness, essential to the integrity of our democracy."
Since our founding, the Commission has served as a civil rights watchdog, and we remain committed to ensuring the civil rights of every American are protected.
The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, established by the Civil Rights Act of 1957, is the only independent, bipartisan agency charged with advising the President and Congress on civil rights and reporting annually on federal civil rights enforcement. Our 56 state Advisory Committees offer a broad perspective on civil rights concerns at state and local levels. The Commission: in our 7th decade, a continuing legacy of influence in civil rights. For information about the Commission, please visit
