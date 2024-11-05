عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Eastman Kodak Company Third – Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call


11/5/2024 11:45:56 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rochester, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodak will host the Third-Quarter 2024 earnings call on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET. Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Continenza and Chief financial Officer David Bullwinkle will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors to discuss the financial results.

Audio CONFERENCE DETAILS:



CONTACT: media Contact: Kurt Jaeckel, Kodak, +1 585-490-8646, ... Investor Contact: Anthony Redding, Kodak, +1 585-724-4053, ...

MENAFN05112024004107003653ID1108853480


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search