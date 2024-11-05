Eastman Kodak Company Third – Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
Date
11/5/2024 11:45:56 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rochester, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodak will host the Third-Quarter 2024 earnings call on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET. Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Continenza and Chief financial Officer David Bullwinkle will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors to discuss the financial results.
Audio CONFERENCE DETAILS:
CONTACT: media
Contact:
Kurt Jaeckel, Kodak, +1 585-490-8646, ...
Investor Contact:
Anthony Redding, Kodak, +1 585-724-4053, ...
MENAFN05112024004107003653ID1108853480
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.