ORGANO® Receives Awards For Quality Coffee At The Global Beauty And Wellness Awards 2024

VANCOUVER BC, NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ORGANO has been recognized among

571 shortlisted entries and 67 finalists at The Global Beauty and Wellness Awards 2024. ORGANO's King of Coffee took home the award for Best Organic Food Product, while Royal Black Coffee was named a finalist in the "Most Efficient Food Supplement" category.

This year, The Global Beauty & Wellness Awards recognized 25 winners and 47 finalists from across the organic, beauty, and wellness industries. Chosen from over 571 nominations worldwide, the awards highlight top-quality and innovative products. Each nominee was evaluated for effectiveness, innovation, sustainable packaging, and clean ingredients.

The Global Beauty and Wellness Awards highlight standout products across beauty and wellness, focusing on health, sustainability, and innovation. This recognition confirms ORGANO's commitment to quality, sustainability, and providing organic products that support well-being.

King of Coffee: An Organic Blend with Purpose

King of Coffee is a flavorful blend crafted with certified organic medium dark roasted arabica beans from Brazil, and enriched with organic Ganoderma Lucidum Spores. Its flavor profile is nutty and full-bodied in aroma and taste.

The spores in King of Coffee are the most expensive part of the Ganoderma mushroom due to the careful harvesting process they go through. How and when they are opened and extracted will determine their quality. This makes King of Coffee one of the finest coffee options consumers can get since it is also free of gluten, dairy, sugar, and nuts. This blend is certified Halal, Vegan, and non-GMO.

Royal Black Coffee: Nutrient-Rich Convenience

As one of the finalists in the food supplements category, Royal Black Coffee stands out for its unique blend of premium ingredients and remarkable benefits that contribute to everyone's wellness.

ORGANO's Royal Black coffee starts with a foundation of high-quality coffee beans, ensuring a rich and flavorful experience. The coffee is then enhanced by infusing three powerful mushrooms:



Ganoderma Lucidum, also recognized as Reishi or the King of Herbs, contributes triterpenoids and amino acids known to help strengthen immune function.

Cordyceps , a mushroom renowned for its adaptogenic properties, is trusted by athletes to bolster energy, performance, and endurance. And Lion's Mane , traditionally cultivated on the bark and trunks of hardwood trees, is the subject of many scientific studies for its support to cognitive function and gut health.

"At ORGANO, we strive to deliver products that uphold exceptional quality while enhancing the health and well-being of our customers, " said Shella Chua, ORGANO's Chief Strategy Officer. "Being recognized at The Global Beauty & Wellness Awards reinforces our commitment to promoting wellness. We are excited to keep creating and delivering new products and transformative economic opportunities for everyone worldwide."

About ORGANO

ORGANO, founded in 2008, is a global brands company operating in more than 40 countries worldwide. ORGANO designs, develops and distributes unique and interesting consumer products and services through a vertical market ecosystem model supporting online and off-line consumer purchasing. Learn more about ORGANO at .

SOURCE Organo

