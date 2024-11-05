FINAL WEEK TO EXPERIENCE DUBAI’S DAZZLING CELEBRATIONS FOR THE FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 5 November 2024: The clock is ticking with just a few more days to go before Dubai’s spectacular Festival of Lights wraps up sparkling citywide celebrations on 7 November. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this is the final week to experience incredible festivities, unmissable Diwali experiences, glittering gold offers, a feast of Indian delicacies, and so much more.



With so much still left to explore across the city, the final week of the Festival of Lights in Dubai is not to be missed.



LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Just in time for the grand finale of the Festival of Lights in Dubai, India’s renowned theatre thriller "Ashvin Gidwani's Barff" will head to Zabeel Theatre on 8 November, inviting fans to step into the heart of suspense. Written, directed, and performed by the acclaimed Saurabh Shukla, the award-winning actor from the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, the captivating play will leave everyone on the edge of their seats with every twist and turn.



GLITTERING GOLD & JEWELLERY OFFERS

Dubai’s leading gold and jewellery brands are continuing to dazzle shoppers this week with exclusive offers and incredible chances to win mega prizes throughout the Festival of Lights. Participating brands adding sparkle to the season’s celebrations include Damas, Dubai Jewellery Group, Dubai Shopping Malls Group, City Centre Deira, City Centre Al Shindagha, and Centrepoint. The time is now to seize these golden opportunities before they’re gone.



THE SEASON’S BIGGEST SAVINGS

Incredible seasonal promotions have been one of the most eagerly awaited highlights of the season, making festive shopping more rewarding than ever for everyone in the city. Residents and visitors have one final chance to save big this week across Dubai’s iconic malls and leading retail hotspots. Unbeatable bargains are still waiting to be discovered with BurJuman Mall, Lulu Hypermarkets, Emirates Skywards Everyday, Ecity, Jumbo, Odora Perfumes, 6thstreet.com, Amazon.ae, La Marquise Jewellery, Pure Gold, Day to Day, Biba, Home Box, Nazih Cosmetics, and many more.



FANTASTIC DIWALI FEAST

It’s the last week to enjoy a delectable Diwali feast of authentic dishes, traditional recipes, and must-try delicacies. Foodies can continue to taste the flavours of the season with talabat UAE, Punjab Grill, Dhaba Lane, Asha's, Kamat, Bombay Brasserie, Kinara, and several others.







