Legendary Toughness, Made Tougher: BFGoodrich® Tires Unveils All-Terrain T/A KO3 Tire in MENA

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, UAE – 5 November 2024: BFGoodrich Tires, renowned for revolutionizing the all-terrain tire market, is set to introduce its latest innovation, the BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3 tire in the Middle East. Launching in the UAE, KSA, and Oman from November 2024 at BFGoodrich authorized stores, the KO3 tire elevates off-road performance with enhanced traction, toughness, and treadwear. Availability will expand across the MENA region from November, with additional sizes introduced by early 2025.

Building on the global success of the BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2, the KO3 tire introduces the latest in tire technology to meet the evolving demands of off-road enthusiasts. This tire promises to deliver even better performance, incorporating a decade of racing, research, and feedback to create a product that exceeds expectations.

From the deserts to rocky terrains, drivers in the region are known for their love of off-road adventures and challenging landscapes. The KO3 tire is designed to excel in these conditions, providing the durability and grip needed for both rugged off-road experiences and reliable on-road performance. Whether navigating through sandy dunes, gravel roads, or city streets, the KO3 meets the demands of local driving habits, making it a go-to choice for drivers who seek adventure and reliability in every journey.

Harkesh Jaggi, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing for Michelin Middle East & North Africa, commented on the launch: "The All-Terrain T/A KO3 is an exciting addition for drivers in the Middle East. Built for the region's diverse driving conditions, it offers enhanced toughness and reliability, ensuring that drivers can tackle both off-road challenges and everyday roads with confidence. With its advanced features, the KO3 meets the evolving needs of off-road enthusiasts who demand both performance and versatility in a single tire.”



Standout Features of the BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3 Tire

• Treadwear: The BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3 tire is engineered with a new tread pattern and all-terrain tread compound to provide durability and longevity, even on gravel. Its optimized footprint and full-depth locking 3D sipes are designed to ensure even wear over time.

• Toughness: Developed using CoreGard Technology from Baja racing, the KO3 tire offers excellent sidewall toughness. The Advanced Deflection Design prevents sticks and stones from snagging or splitting the sidewall.

• Traction: The KO3 excels in tough off-road conditions, with serrated shoulder designs and Mud-Phobic Bars that boost traction on loose, uneven surfaces.

Globally, BFGoodrich will introduce over 100 sizes of the KO3 tire over the next two years. The Middle East is a key part of this phase, with the KO3 tire arriving in early November 2024 and additional sizes continuing to roll out in 2025 and 2026, ensuring drivers across the region have access to a wide range of options to suit their vehicles and driving needs.





