Israel unveils ‘special operation’ in Syria

(MENAFN) In a rare admission of military action within Syria, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed that its forces recently conducted a ground operation aimed at detaining a “terrorist operative” with alleged ties to Iran. The operation, which has garnered significant attention, marks the first time since the Middle East conflict's escalation in 2023 that Israel has openly acknowledged carrying out a military mission on Syrian soil.



According to the IDF, the individual detained in the operation is Syrian Ali Soleiman al-Assi, whom Israel claims is connected to an Iranian terror network operating in the region. Al-Assi, a resident of Saida, a town in southern Syria located approximately 60 kilometers from the Israeli border, is said to have been gathering intelligence on Israeli military positions in the area. The IDF accused al-Assi of planning to use this information to facilitate future terror activities against Israel.



The IDF did not provide specific details regarding the timing of the operation but confirmed that it was a result of “intelligence-based” efforts to neutralize a threat from Iranian-backed forces. Some reports, including those from a pro-government Syrian radio station, suggest that the raid occurred over the summer, further indicating that the Israeli military has been actively targeting Iranian proxies within Syria in recent months.



The operation is part of Israel’s ongoing campaign against Iranian influence in the region, which has intensified in recent weeks. Israel has been engaged in a broader effort to disrupt the operations of Hezbollah, a Shiite Islamist militant group backed by Iran, and to strike Iranian military assets across the Middle East. Israel has also launched airstrikes on Iranian targets in Syria, including missile strikes aimed at weapons caches used by Hezbollah militants.



The announcement of this operation coincides with a growing tension between Israel and its adversaries in the region. The Israeli military has repeatedly voiced concerns about the increasing presence of Iranian-backed forces in southern Syria, particularly along its northern borders. Israel fears that these forces, including Hezbollah fighters and Iranian military advisors, could pose an imminent threat to Israeli civilians and security forces.



The IDF’s statement emphasized that Israel would not allow these Iranian proxies to operate freely along its borders, signaling a continued commitment to preemptive action against perceived threats from both Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militias. “The IDF will not allow Iranian proxies in southern Syria to operate and threaten Israeli civilians,” the statement declared.

