Primary Driver In The Resort Planning Market 2024: Rising Disposable Income

The resort planning market has also shown strong growth, expected to rise from $192.99 billion in 2023 to $202.77 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.1%. This growth can be attributed to the expansion of the industry, shifting consumer preferences, efforts in environmental conservation and sustainable tourism, government initiatives, and the overall global economic expansion.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Resort Planning Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The resort planning market is projected to grow significantly, reaching $258.98 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.3%. This growth can be linked to the rise in luxury and wellness tourism, the emergence of eco-tourism, and a focus on unique experiences. Key trends include cultural immersion and community engagement, luxury sustainability efforts, smart environmental design adoption, holistic event and wedding facilities, and wellness retreats with specialty programs.

What Are the Main Factors Driving Resort Planning Market Expansion?

Rising disposable income is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the future. Disposable income refers to the total income available to households and individuals for spending and saving after taxes are deducted. It significantly impacts the resort planning market, as increased disposable income encourages higher spending on leisure and travel, boosting demand for upscale resorts with premium amenities and experiences.

Who Are the Main Competitors Driving the Resort Planning Market Forward?

Major companies operating in the market report are Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc., Hellmuth Obata & Kassabaum Inc., Nikken Sekkei Komu Co Ltd., Leo A. Daly Company, EDSA Inc., CallisonRTKL Inc., Cooper Carry, Forrec Ltd., SB Architects Ltd., HKS Inc., Wilson Associates, Hirsch Bedner Associates, MHBC Planning, Urban Design & Landscape Architecture, Yabu Pushelberg, Humphreys & Partners Architects, M2Leisure, Nomadic Resorts, VITA Planning and Landscape Architecture.

How Are New Trends Transforming the Resort Planning Market Size ?

Strategic partnerships are becoming increasingly important in the resort planning industry. Key players are focusing on collaborations to unlock new opportunities in planning and developing advanced resorts by leveraging shared expertise, resources, and technologies. These strategic alliances will also enhance their positions and facilitate expansion into new markets.

What Are the Key Segments Within the Global Resort Planning Market?

1) By Type: Overall Planning, Partial Planning

2) By Application: Urban, Rural Areas

3) By End-User: Large Enterprises, Investment Agency

Western Europe's Role as the Foremost Player in the Resort Planning Market

Western Europe was the largest region in the resort planning market share in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the resort planning report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Does The Resort Planning Market Definition?

Resort planning is an ongoing process that defines the systematic and regulated development of a resort, including architectural planning, drafting, and development. This planning can be applied to both existing resorts and new resorts under construction.

The Resort Planning Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Resort Planning Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Resort Planning Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into resort planning market size, resort planning market drivers and trends, resort planning global market major players, resort planning competitors' revenues, resort planning global market positioning, and resort planning market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

