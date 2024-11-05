Prime Minister Casts Vote In Constitutional Amendment Referendum
Date
11/5/2024 7:17:51 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, participated in the general referendum on the draft constitutional amendments to the Permanent constitution of the State of Qatar.
His Excellency has casted his vote this morning in the referendum at the headquarters of the 15th Committee in Barahat Msheireb.
His Excellency stressed that participation in the referendum expresses the cohesion between the leadership and the people in shaping the country's future, affirms the spirit of belonging and national unity, also upholds the country's higher interest, and establishes constants and values for an effective and prosperous state.
MENAFN05112024000063011010ID1108852483
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.