Prime Minister Casts Vote In Constitutional Amendment Referendum

11/5/2024 7:17:51 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, participated in the general referendum on the draft constitutional amendments to the Permanent constitution of the State of Qatar.

His Excellency has casted his vote this morning in the referendum at the headquarters of the 15th Committee in Barahat Msheireb.

His Excellency stressed that participation in the referendum expresses the cohesion between the leadership and the people in shaping the country's future, affirms the spirit of belonging and national unity, also upholds the country's higher interest, and establishes constants and values ​​for an effective and prosperous state.

The Peninsula

