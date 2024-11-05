Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Remind Rahul Gandhi Of Unkept Promises

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 5 (IANS) Ahead of leader Rahul Gandhi's arrival in Hyderabad, Union for and Mines G. Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar have reminded him of his unfulfilled poll promises.

Both BJP leaders demanded that Rahul Gandhi announce the date on which the election promises will be implemented.

“Mr. Rahul Gandhi, while you are in Hyderabad, today- The entire state of Telangana is eagerly awaiting your update on the Congress guarantees made during the 2023 Assembly elections,” Kishan Reddy posted on X.

The Union Minister referred to promises like Raithu Bharosa, Nirudyoga Bruti (unemployment allowance, Rs 15,000 for tenant farmers, Rs 12,000 for daily labourers, Kalyan Laxmi one tola gold to newly-wed brides.

He also demanded crop loan waiver in respect of more than 16 lakh farmer beneficiaries who were left out of the scheme. According to him, this needs Rs 15,376 crore.

Kishan Reddy demanded an answer from Rahul Gandhi on the implementation of six guarantees announced by him and 400 promises made by the Congress party.

The Union minister said Rahul Gandhi should tell people if these guarantees and promises will be implemented from December 9, which is the birthday of his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar said before stepping into Telangana, Rahul Gandhi must answer the people of Telangana as to why Congress failed to deliver six guarantees. He also asked if Rahul Gandhi has the guts to do Padyatra in Telangana.

He recalled that during Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi went around the state and made promises to all sections of people including women, students, and the unemployed.

He said Rahul Gandhi had undertaken padyatra in Telangana, making promises and seeking votes. He asked if the Congress leader has the guts to take out another padyatra.

The state unit of BJP has slammed Rahul Gandhi over the failure to implement poll promises. It said the Congress leader never came to Telangana whenever there was a crisis but he was now coming to divide castes.