Tuya To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 18, 2024 Eastern Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya ("Tuya" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA ; HKEX: 2391), a global leading cloud service provider, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2024 unaudited results after the closes on Monday, November 18, 2024.

Tuya's management will hold a call at 07:30 P.M. Eastern Time on Monday, November 18, 2024 (08:30 A.M. Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, November 19, 2024) to discuss the financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive the dial-in information and a unique PIN (personal access code) to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

Participants Online Webcast Registration:

Participants Call Registration:

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at .

About Tuya Inc.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA ; HKEX: 2391) is a global leading cloud platform service provider with a mission to build a smart solutions developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built cloud developer platform with cloud and generative AI capabilities that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, and smart solutions for developers of smart device, commercial applications, and industries. Through its cloud developer platform, Tuya has activated a vibrant global developer community of brands, OEMs, AI agents, system integrators and independent software vendors to collectively strive for smart solutions ecosystem embodying the principles of green and low-carbon, security, high efficiency, agility, and openness.

Investor Relations Contact

Tuya Inc.

Investor Relations

E-mail: [email protected]



The Blueshirt Group

Gary Dvorchak, CFA

Phone: +1 (323) 240-5796

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE Tuya Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED