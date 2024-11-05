Ukrainian Legion To Begin Training In Poland By End Of Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first unit of the Ukrainian Legion will commence training at a Polish training ground by the end of this year.

This is according to an analytical article on the establishment of the Ukrainian Legion in Poland, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The recruitment center representatives report that the first volunteers will soon sign contracts with the of Ukraine at the center's headquarters in Lublin. These volunteers will then be deployed to a designated training ground in Poland for further instruction. Contracts can be signed for a specified term (three years) or until the end of the special period.

Training will not take place at the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Brigade (LITPOLUKRBRIG) base, as some media previously reported. Instead, NATO country instructors will conduct the training at designated locations.

After initial training, Legion soldiers requiring further specialization can receive additional instruction at other training grounds.

According to a bilateral agreement, Ukraine will supply the Legion volunteers with uniforms and medical supplies, while Poland will provide infrastructure, equipment, and weapons during the training period. Discussions are still ongoing about whether Poland will fully equip this volunteer unit with its own equipment and weapons for their potential deployment to Ukraine's combat zones.

“There was an initial agreement with the Polish side on this matter, but a final decision is still pending,” a recruitment center representative noted, adding that Ukraine hopes for Warsaw's full support on this issue.

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, recently confirmed Poland's readiness to begin training this Ukrainian unit.

Poland remains one of Ukraine's closest allies in countering Russian aggression, providing over 45 military aid packages worth more than EUR

4 billion. A logistics hub in Poland supports Ukraine's military and humanitarian needs, and more than 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers have already received training at Polish military sites.

The recruitment center for the Ukrainian Legion is located at Spokojna 2, Lublin, Poland. Contact number: +38(093)806-20-68. Interested parties can contact the center and submit an application to join the Legion via the website: gov.