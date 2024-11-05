(MENAFN) The Kremlin has expressed its support for the actions being taken by Russian companies to defend themselves against accusations from the United States, particularly in the case of ANO Dialog, a Russian organization specializing in combating disinformation. Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for Russian President Vladimir Putin, made these remarks in response to reports that the company intends to sue the FBI over allegations that it was involved in spreading fake content online.



According to reports in Russian business outlet *Kommersant*, ANO Dialog is seeking legal redress after the FBI accused it of contributing to the creation of AI-generated deep fakes. The U.S. government has further classified the company as a "Russian state-sponsored actor" and accused it of trying to interfere with U.S. elections. The FBI’s claims center on the organization’s alleged role in misleading online campaigns and its connections to efforts to manipulate public opinion through artificial intelligence tools.



In a statement to the press, Peskov emphasized that the Russian government stands behind its organizations and media outlets—both state and non-state—that are targeted by foreign accusations. "Of course, we support any attempts [by targeted companies] to defend their rights in court," Peskov stated. "Those of our organizations and media outlets... their rights must be defended by all legal means."



While the Kremlin has backed the company's legal move, Peskov also expressed skepticism about the fairness of the American legal system in cases involving Russia. He raised concerns about the possibility of bias in U.S. courts, stating, "One can assume with a high degree of certainty that in such cases, American courts will immediately lose their impartiality, balance, and fairness. They will forget about these principles."



Peskov’s comments reflect a broader sentiment within the Russian government, which often criticizes what it sees as politically motivated actions by U.S. authorities, particularly when it comes to cases involving Russian nationals or entities. While Russian officials have backed the legal fight, they appear to have little faith in the objectivity of the U.S. judicial system, which they argue is often influenced by geopolitical considerations.

