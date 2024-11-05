Egyptian, Palestinian Leaders Discussed Developments In Palestine

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Nov 5 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, and Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, discussed yesterday, the recent developments in the Palestinian territories.

They met on the sidelines of the 12th edition of the World Urban Forum, held in Cairo, from yesterday to Friday, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.

During the meeting, Sisi underscored Egypt's support of the Palestinian cause, and rejection of all forms of Israeli escalation against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.

He confirmed that Egypt is continuing its efforts to achieve calm, enforce a ceasefire, and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, while working to protect the Palestinian people's legitimate right, to establish an independent state along pre-1967 borders, in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy.

Sisi also emphasised Egypt's unwavering support for the Palestinian Authority, highlighting its efforts to assist the Palestinian people to reach understanding and foster consensus.

For his part, Abbas expressed deep gratitude for Egypt's historical role and relentless efforts, in support of the Palestinian cause, emphasising that the Palestinian people appreciate Egypt's supportive role and assistance.– NNN-MENA

