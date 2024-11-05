US shares open Monday with mixed performances after week of losses

(MENAFN) US opened with mixed results on Monday, following a week of losses across the major indexes. By mid-morning, the Industrial Average had dropped by 85 points, or 0.2 percent, landing at 41,965 as of 10:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT). The blue-chip had already posted a 0.2 percent decline over the past week, reflecting investor caution amid ongoing market volatility.



In contrast, the showed a slight gain, rising by 23 points, or 0.41 percent, to reach 5,730, though it also recorded a 1.4 percent decrease last week. The Nasdaq, heavily influenced by tech stocks, saw a decline of 14 points, or 0.8 percent, down to 18,225, following a 1.5 percent loss the prior week. The varied movements across these indexes highlight differing responses within sectors as investors assess economic data and policy expectations.



Meanwhile, the VIX volatility index, often referred to as the "fear index," climbed 1.9 percent to reach 22.30, signaling heightened uncertainty among market participants. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury fell by 2 percent to 4.278 percent, suggesting a shift towards safer investments as market risks continue to influence investor sentiment.



In other asset classes, the US dollar index weakened, losing 0.6 percent to settle at 103.67, while the euro strengthened, gaining 0.6 percent against the dollar to trade at USD1.0931. Precious metals moved upward, with gold increasing by 0.3 percent to USD2,743 per ounce and silver advancing 0.7 percent to USD32.66 per ounce. Oil prices also saw gains of around 2 percent, with Brent crude priced at USD74.62 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate at USD71.04, reflecting stronger demand expectations in global energy markets.

