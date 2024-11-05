Kumaraswamy Calls FIR Against Him Ridiculous, Malicious

(MENAFN- IANS) Ramanagara (Karnataka), Nov 5 (IANS) Union for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy expressed outrage on Tuesday, calling the FIR filed against him based on a complaint by a senior IPS officer, Lokayukta SIT chief, M. Chandrashekar as“ridiculous and malicious.”

While campaigning for his son and NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Akkuru Hosahalli village, Kumaraswamy responded to questions, saying,“During this bye-election, the Congress-led state is targeting us out of sheer animosity. I will respond to this through the judiciary.”

“I have read the FIR and the complaint's content. It is completely ridiculous and clearly malicious. The complainant has stated that I allegedly made accusations against him in a press conference and has asked for action. Did I provide false information about him? He can review my press conference video if he wants,” said the Union Minister.

“They filed an FIR because I held a press meet. They also filed an FIR against Channapatna candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy for allegedly making a statement, and against JD(S) legislative party leader Suresh Babu for submitting a complaint to the Chief Secretary. So, according to them, should no one speak or file complaints against officers under the Congress government? They cannot silence us,” Kumaraswamy retorted.

“This is a conspiracy and part of a malicious scheme. When they realised their deceit in Channapatna was becoming apparent, they resorted to new tactics. We have faith in Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution and the law, and trust in the people of Channapatna. Even if a hundred such FIRs are filed, we will not lose courage,” he asserted.

“If you see the copy of the FIR, the content is laughable. I have not issued threats in my life to anyone. I am not a person who will indulge in illegal activities. How can Nikhil Kumaraswamy be named in the FIR? On what basis has he been booked? They want an FIR against him before election and they have done it,” Kumaraswamy claimed.

“In which manner I have issued threats? I have brought certain issues before the media. This is a message that the Congress government is giving that no one should go against officers and file complaints against them. I will seek a solution for this in the court,” Kumaraswamy reiterated.

Karnataka Police registered an FIR against Kumaraswamy, on Tuesday as per the directions of a court.

The petition in this regard was submitted by M. Chandrashekar, in which he has accused Kumaraswamy of defaming him and threatening him and his family.

Sanjaynagar police in Bengaluru have registered the FIR against Kumaraswamy.

The police have named Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy and NDA candidate for Channapatna seat as the second accused in the case.

C.B. Suresh Babu, the JD(S) party floor leader in the Legislative Assembly is named as the third accused in the case.