(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New AI-enhanced software automates an effective and secure process for global life sciences research using real world-data

ZURICH, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Platforms, Modirum Platforms, and VEIL.AI already have software deployed in Finnish data research environments closely resembling the coming European Health Data Space secondary (EHDS2) framework. The companies announce today that they have combined their expertise to create end-to-end reference architecture and data exchange formats for an AI enhanced software platform which is streamlining and automating EHDS2 processes for life sciences research use-cases using real-world data (RWD). The functionalities address well known pain points including data discovery, submitting and handling data requests, and GDPR compliant release of approved data to Secure Processing Environment for analysis, for federated analysis or as anonymized format. In addition, Productivity Leap offers services for EHR data harmonization projects.

At present, data access related processes in health data providers (hospitals) are typically local, low in volume and mostly manual. EHDS2 facilitating data queries from anywhere in the EU through Health Data Access Bodies, is expected to increase volumes significantly to several thousand annually for average university hospitals, thus requiring automated data handling processes.

For all hospitals in the EU, EHDS2 creates the need for structuring, integrating and harmonizing their data assets to OMOP CDM, FHIR or openEHR formats before automated data handling processes and federated analyses can take place. Working together with data integrator companies we can realize and demonstrate the benefits of digitalized healthcare data for academic and commercial research and AI related work, fulfilling the EHDS2 regulatory requirements.

Seeking partnerships to drive EHDS2-adoption in EU

To make EHDS2 workflow optimization possible, data must be structured, integrated and harmonized. The companies are seeking to collaborate with European data integrators for delivering solutions for hospitals as well as for Health Data Access Bodies.

Also, the companies are seeking to collaborate with university hospitals in different countries to pilot the system and perform cross-border federated analyses as well as to exchange information between the collaborators in different countries.

Technology Empowering Researchers, Health Data Access Bodies and Data Holders

The platform offers a robust and scalable solution to meet the growing demand for high-quality healthcare data for AI training, validation and research.

"The EHDS2 regulation facilitates uniform access to healthcare data across the EU, driving the need for healthcare data digitalization, integration, harmonization and automated processes for data queries and access. Our goal is to dramatically shorten the time needed from research idea to data access from months or years to days or weeks," said Timo Kanninen, CSO of BC Platforms.

Modirum Platforms emphasizes the platform's ability to assist Health Data Access Bodies as well as Trusted Data Holders, often university hospitals, in efficiently managing data request and access approvals.

"Our technology enables both Health Data Access Bodies and Trusted Data Holders to simplify and automate incoming data request and data access processes, ensuring compliance with EHDS regulations and cyber security," said Petri Anttila, Sales Executive Public & Health, Modirum Platforms.

Innovative Anonymization for EHDS Compliance

VEIL.AI contributes next-generation anonymization technology, which ensures that critical data relationships are preserved even in anonymized datasets.

"Under EHDS regulations, unless there are valid reasons to provide pseudonymized data, data must be released in anonymized form. Our AI-enhanced technology helps retain key data relationships even in anonymized formats," said Tuomo Pentikäinen, CEO of VEIL.AI.

Harmonization for Streamlined Data Processing and Federated Analysis

For efficient EHDS-compliant data processing and federated data analysis, harmonization to standardized formats is essential. Productivity Leap facilitates fast and cost-effective EHR data mapping to OMOP format, enhancing the platform's capability for broad application.

"Using our technology, EHR data can be quickly and affordably mapped to OMOP format, enabling automated data queries and federated data analysis," said Kari Natunen, CEO of Productivity Leap.

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms provides its international life sciences and healthcare clients with tools, enabling valuable insights across the entire spectrum of research and development, from target identification to fulfilling post-marketing requirements. As a real-world data (RWD) solutions company, powered by its leading technology platform, the company is on a mission to deliver personalized medicines using RWD and analytics.

About Modirum Platforms

Modirum Platforms is a leading innovator in delivering secure, AI-driven solutions for Telecom, Critical Communications, Finance, Healthcare, and other Government sectors. With a focus on platform development, our mission is to empower businesses by enabling them deliver services more efficiently while maintaining trust, reliability, and innovation.

About VEIL.AI

VEIL.AI is at the forefront of developing next-generation data anonymization and synthetization solutions, enabling organizations to access and utilize sensitive data while maintaining the highest data privacy and security standards.

About Productivity Leap

Productivity Leap, a Finnish IT consulting company founded in 2018 and part of the Digia Group, specializes in supporting digital transformation for organizations through services like knowledge management, datawarehousing, low-code development, and robotic process automation. As an EHDEN-certified SME partner, company plays a pivotal role in transforming healthcare data to the OMOP (Observational Medical Outcomes Partnership) Common Data Model. This certification allows the company to support data standardization efforts across Europe, enabling easier sharing and analysis of healthcare information for research. The OHDSI and EHDEN experience positions Productivity Leap as a key player in healthcare innovation by making data more interoperable and valuable for real-world evidence generation.

Media enquiries

BC Platforms AG

Mikaela Bruhammar, Interim CEO

...