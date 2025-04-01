Akhilesh Yadav Should Read Our Report: Pal Slams SP Chief For Opposing Waqf Bill

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) The controversy surrounding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill escalated on Tuesday as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav strongly opposed the legislation, accusing the BJP of attempting to“interfere” in everything to gain control. In response, Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Bill, dismissed Yadav's claims, challenging him to point out any harm caused by the amendments.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said,“We are against the Waqf Board Bill because the BJP wants to interfere in everything. They want control everywhere.”

He also questioned the support of Ajmer Dargah for the Bill, suggesting the BJP's involvement in it.“The BJP can make anyone say or do anything, that's their feat,” Yadav added.

Responding to these allegations, Pal urged Yadav to review the JPC's detailed report.

Speaking to IANS, Pal said,“Akhilesh Yadav should read our report. It is 428 pages long with 14 amendments. Which clause or amendment in the Bill harms the poor, the common Muslim, women, or children? If there's any harm, let him point it out.”

He further emphasised that the government was prepared to introduce the Bill soon, as the Business Advisory Committee was scheduled to decide on the agenda in the next four days.

Pal further criticised the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) for allegedly politicising the issue.

“The way AIMPLB provoked people to tie black arm bands is political, not religious. Monday marked a holy time in Ramadan, yet mosques were turned into political platforms,” he remarked.

He further questioned the role of parties like the AIMIM, DMK, BSP, and others, asserting that they were using the issue for vote bank politics.

“PM Modi's gesture on Eid was appreciated by many Muslims, but this time politics is being done in the name of the Bill. For the first time, mosques are being misused by the AIMPLB for political purpose," Pal added.

He also referred to AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, who is also a member of the committee who wore the black armbands and stated it was on the AIMPLB's instructions.

“If someone is going to a mosque to offer prayers to Allah, wearing a black band is inappropriate. I believe AIMPLB has misled the Muslims of the country. However, I congratulate the Muslim brothers for celebrating Eid peacefully across the country in the spirit of 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb.' While many leaders have supported the Bill, there are still some who oppose it," Pal concluded.