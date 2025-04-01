Sensex Plunges Nearly 2 Pc Amid US Reciprocal Tariff Concerns

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Indian stock markets on Tuesday witnessed a sharp decline on the first trading day of the new financial year. The fall came as investors reacted to global market concerns, especially the upcoming US reciprocal tariffs on April 2.

The Sensex, which represents 30 major companies, dropped by 1,390.41 points or 1.80 per cent to close at 76,024.51. During the trading session, it fluctuated between an intra-day high of 77,487.05 and a low of 75,912.18.

The Nifty index also tumbled 353.65 points or 1.50 per cent, ending at 23,165.70. It touched a high of 23,565.15 and a low of 23,136.40 during the intra-day.

Almost all stocks in the Sensex index ended lower, except Zomato, IndusInd Bank, and State Bank of India (SBI).

The biggest losers included HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Infosys, which saw their share prices decline by up to 3.66 per cent.

Midcap and smallcap stocks also faced pressure. The Nifty Midcap100 index closed 0.86 per cent lower, while the Nifty Smallcap100 index slipped 0.70 per cent.

The BSE Midcap index was down 0.9 per cent, whereas the Smallcap index managed to rise slightly by 0.2 per cent.

Sector-wise, most indices ended in the red, with IT, real estate, and consumer durables stocks falling by around 2 per cent each. Only media, oil & gas, and telecom stocks managed to stay positive.

Market volatility also surged as the India VIX, commonly known as the fear index, jumped 8.37 per cent to 13.78 points. This suggests that investors are increasingly cautious about the market's direction.

Analysts suggest that market fluctuations may continue until there is more clarity on global trade relations and economic policies as investors remain concern about Trump's tariff policies and their impact on international trade.

“Amid heightened global volatility ahead of the anticipated US reciprocal tariff announcement tomorrow (US time), the domestic market witnessed a significant sell-off today. Investors are eagerly awaiting the specifics of these tariffs while also keeping a close eye on ongoing negotiations for a potential Indo-US trade agreement,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

The IT sector was among the hardest hit due to its substantial exposure to the US market, and real estate stocks fell following Maharashtra's upward revision of ready reckoner rates, which affect property valuations.