Skillpath Adds Live Spanish-Language Training Programs

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly 32 million Hispanic and Latino people working in the United States, there's an ever-growing demand to train Spanish-speaking employees in their native language. Beginning Nov. 15, SkillPath will offer three live training programs in Spanish to meet this growing need.

Designed for frontline workers and new managers, these courses will be taught by seasoned instructors who are equipped to lead engaging, interactive training sessions in Spanish.

The sessions available include:



Excelling as a Manager or Supervisor – This workshop for new managers focuses on the leadership traits and skills that drive excellence – communicating, motivating and giving feedback well.

Managing Conflict & Confrontation at Work – Disagreement is part of every workplace. In this training, learners discover what to say to help ensure healthy discussion, better decisions and stronger relationships. Dealing with Today's Difficult Customers – Winning over dissatisfied or unhappy customers is an art. In this course, frontline workers, customer service and administrative personnel gain skills to interact with the toughest customers.

These programs will be offered virtually on scheduled dates for individual learners. They're also available as private in-person or virtual group sessions for organizations.

SkillPath is a 501(c)(3) learning and development organization, delivering strategic and innovative business training solutions to professionals worldwide since 1989.



To learn more about SkillPath corporate and group training, visit our website at or contact Brenda Smyth at [email protected] .

