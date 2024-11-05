Russia To Launch Private Iranian Satellites Into Orbit

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, Nov 5 (NNN-AGENCIES) - A Russian rocket will launch two privately built Iranian satellites into orbit early Tuesday, the Iranian embassy in Moscow said, hailing close space cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

The two countries have deepened ties and trade amid Russia's military offensive on Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East, with space launches just one aspect of their burgeoning partnership.

“In continuation of the development of Iran-Russia scientific and technological cooperation, two Iranian satellites - Koswar and Hodhod - will be launched into 500-kilometre orbit,” Iran's ambassador in Moscow, Kazem Jalali, said on social media.

He said the launch will take place at 02:48 Tehran time using a Russian Soyuz rocket.

The imaging and communications satellites were designed and built by Iran's Omid Faza Company, the statement said, and will support agriculture, environmental monitoring and communications in remote areas.



Russia has previously launched some Iranian satellites, but this is the first instance for a private sector initiative, Jalali said.

“There is hope that with the launch of these two satellites, a firm and decisive first step will be taken towards the entry of the private sector of the Islamic Republic of Iran into the space sphere,” he said.

The West has raised concerns over Iran's fledgling space programme, fearing the same technology could also be used to launch nuclear-equipped ballistic missiles.

Tehran says its space programme is peaceful and complies with a UN Security Council resolution that aims to restrict Iran's ballistic missile programme.

Moscow has been accused of using Iranian military hardware and technology, most notably self-detonating Shahed drones, throughout its offensive on Ukraine. - NNN-AGENCIES