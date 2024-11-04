Tamboran Resources Corporation (ASX:TBN) First Quarter FY25 Earnings Release And Webcast

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Tamboran Resources Corporation (ASX:TBN) (NYSE:TBN) (OTCMKTS:TBNNY) plans to release the Company's fourth quarter and operational update before NYSE opens on Tuesday November 12, 2024.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Joel Riddle will host a webcast commencing at 8:00am ET to provide an update on the Company's operations in the Beetaloo Basin. This will be followed by a short Q&A session with analysts.

Access to the live webcast for the call is available via Tamboran's website at:

A recording of the webcast will be available on the Tamboran Resources website following completion of the presentation.

Time: 8:00am EST (New York) | 12:00am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne)

Date: Tuesday November 12, 2024 (New York) | Wednesday, November 13, 2024 (Sydney)

Tamboran Resources Corporation (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.

Investor enquiries: Chris Morbey Vice President - Investor Relations +61-2-8330-6626 ... Media enquiries: +61 2 8330 6626 ...