Zelensky: 11,000 North Korean Troops Already In Kursk Region

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine says 11,000 from North Korea have been deployed in the territory of Kursk region bordering Ukraine, stressing that amid the increase in their number, there is no increase in partners' response.

The president spoke in an evening address to the nation, reports Ukrinform.

"Today, there was also a separate report from the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service on the North Korean in the territory of Russia. There are already 11,000 of them in the Kursk region. We are seeing an increase in North Koreans but, unfortunately, not an increase in our partners' response," Zelensky said.

He reported that he also held a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, and the Chief of the General Staff, Anatoly Barhylevych.

"The current combat situation across all fronts was discussed, with particular attention, of course, to the Donetsk directions. Although we are also seeing Russian activity in the south of Ukraine. The Defense Forces must ensure a response. Today, we discussed the Kursk operation separately. It will soon be three months of our active operations in the Kursk region. And this is important, as we keep this“sanitary zone” in designated areas near our state border. It is essential to recognize the significance of this operation – Kursk operation – in replenishing our“exchange fund.” It helped a lot to liberate our people from Russian captivity. I thank all the soldiers, sergeants, and officers involved in our active operations in the Kursk region," said Zelensky.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, said the first North Korean soldiers came under fire in Russia's Kursk region bordering Ukraine.

