NATO Chief Calls Germany To Increase Defence Spending

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Mark Rutte on Monday called on Germany to boost defence spending.

Rutte made the call in a press statement following his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

Germany is now investing 2 ercent of its gross domestic product (GDP) in defence for the first time in three decades, but all NATO allies need to invest more, Rutte said.

For his part, Sholz announced that his country will resolutely continue this path in the coming years, emphasizing that German defence spending has doubled in the past seven years.

Scholz said that NATO's European pillar must be further strengthened to counter any threat to security in Europe.

The German government announced that its NATO spending reached آ€6.9 billion, making up 2.1 percent of its GDP.

NATO member states have agreed at the 2014 NATO Summit in Wales to invest two percent of their gross national income in defence spendings. (end)

anga









MENAFN04112024000071011013ID1108850417