Inventionhome® Inventor Creates Debris Vacuum And Mulching System For Gardeners, Homeowners, Contractors, And More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jeremy D. of Williamsburg, OH is the creator of the Leaf Shark Vacuum-Mulcher, a multipurpose yard tool designed to vacuum leaves, grass clippings, and other yard debris and store it for disposal or convert it into mulch. Users can wear the tool like a backpack and suction debris with ease via an extended vacuum, ensuring yards, sidewalks, and other areas are clear and pristine. The system is comprised of a lightweight canister carried on the back and an extension arm that vacuums the debris. The device is cordless and runs on a rechargeable battery.The backpack-style frame supports the motor and mulcher assembly. A blade is secured to the motor shaft, attached to the battery and wiring power motor. The mulcher system can chop leaves and debris clippings into mulch and expel them through a dispensing slot on the side of the backpack. A storage container on the base can alternatively be used to collect and dispose of debris instead of converting it into mulch. Users can activate the vacuum and mulcher via a button on the extending arm handle and clear away all debris in an outdoor area. The tool offers a portable method of keeping yards and sidewalks clean while simultaneously creating mulch for decoration, plant growing, and more.Markets for lawn and garden care tools have evolved over the last several years as homeowners and landscapers are constantly seeking tools that simplify lawn care and manage large volumes of material like leaves, grass clippings, and other debris. More specifically, mulching larger volumes of material enables sustainable gardening by providing natural fertilizers, attracting eco-conscious consumers. Yard vacuums and mulchers are highly valued for making yard maintenance faster and less physically demanding.While electric and gas-powered yard vacuums and standalone mulching systems are useful and efficient, the two tools are still only offered as independent items. The Leaf Shark Vacuum-Mulcher is innovative, combining these two tools into one easy to use, backpack-style unit. This system is versatile and would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer's product line.Jeremy filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Leaf Shark Vacuum-Mulcher product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Leaf Shark Vacuum-Mulcher can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.